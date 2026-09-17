Geely Farizon Debuts Full-Spectrum Electric Commercial Vehicle Lineup at IAA Transportation 2026

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Farizon has officially debuted at IAA Transportation 2026, presenting its full-spectrum electric commercial vehicle portfolio covering the Farizon SV, Farizon V7E, and the flagship pure-electric heavy-duty truck, Homtruck. Addressing mounting pressure across European fleets to decarbonize without compromising uptime or total cost of ownership (TCO), Geely Farizon enters Europe not merely as an exporter, but as a long-term local partner backed by the industrial scale and engineering expertise of Geely Holding Group.

Engineered specifically for rigorous European standards, Geely Farizon's dedicated electric architectures draw on decades of group-level automotive experience, global R&D, and regulatory compliance. This structural foundation ensures optimal efficiency, durability, and high safety redundancy, helping commercial operators minimize lifecycle risk and operating costs across demanding duty cycles.

The lineup showcased in Hanover reflects precise alignment with European commercial applications. The flagship Farizon SV light commercial vehicle earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, alongside runner-up honors for International Van of the Year (IVOTY) 2026 and the What Van? 2026 Zero Emission Van Award. IAA also previews the upcoming Farizon SV MY27, introducing upgraded battery-motor performance and four-wheel-drive capability. For urban and last-mile logistics, the compact Farizon V7E combines low operating costs, class-leading cargo volume, and an ultra-low loading floor, securing a top-three finalist position for IVOTY 2027. Completing the portfolio, the Homtruck delivers a heavy-duty, zero-emission solution tailored for high-load, long-distance transport corridors.

To underpin fleet operations, Geely Farizon is actively scaling its tangible European presence. Following the establishment of its European headquarters and subsidiaries in Germany and France, where the SV and V7E launched in April 2026, the brand's distribution network now spans 28 European countries. Reliable uptime is safeguarded by a dual spare-parts network: an operational central warehouse in Gaggenau, Germany, ensures component delivery across Europe within one to six working days, backed by the Geely Farizon Global Spare Part Distribution Center in Ningbo, China, leveraging the integrated supply-chain strength of the "One Geely" ecosystem.

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