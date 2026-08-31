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Global Tier-1 YFORE Introduces Mass-Produced Anti-Pinch Sensors

31 agosto 2026 | 10.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier-1 supplier YFORE Technology officially commissioned its Suwanee, Georgia facility, showcasing its market-validated Anti-Pinch Sensor solutions. Leveraging near-shore manufacturing, YFORE delivers automotive-grade, highly responsive closure sensing systems directly to North American OEMs in full compliance with regional safety standards.

Pioneering Anti-Pinch Design: Eliminating Vehicle Closure Risks

As power side doors, powered frunks, and smart liftgates become mainstream on intelligent vehicles, YFORE's anti-pinch technology elevates closure safety with real-time, millisecond-level tactile protection:

By combining tactile sensitivity with near-shore manufacturing agility, YFORE reinforces occupant safety across next-generation software-defined and intelligent vehicle architectures.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Intelligent Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-tier-1-yfore-introduces-mass-produced-anti-pinch-sensors-302864532.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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