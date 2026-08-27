Global Tier-1 YFORE launches U.S. manufacturing factory in Atlanta

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE officially inaugurated its new 62,225 sq. ft. American Headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia. Integrating R&D, manufacturing, procurement, sales, and delivery, the facility brings resilient supply chains directly to local automotive partners.

Rooted Locally, Empowering Global Mobility

Local officials, global OEM partners, and supply chain leaders joined YFORE Technology to celebrate this strategic milestone.

"Becoming the trusted partner for intelligent vehicle clients is YFORE's core mission, and our Georgia facility brings that commitment to life," said Leo Liu, CEO of YFORE. "Driven by rising OEM demand for localized, resilient supply chains, this investment embodies our 'Global Footprint, Local Excellence' strategy. By pairing global scale with dedicated on-site teams, we deliver agile co-development and responsive delivery close to our customers."

Alex Warner, President of the Forsyth County Chamber, welcomed the investment and its contribution to regional growth: "Today is not just an opening—it's YFORE becoming part of the Forsyth County family."

First US-Made Digital Key Rollout & Tech Showcase

Guests toured the SMT and automated digital key production lines and experienced YFORE's products firsthand.

As automakers demand greater supply chain agility, YFORE is strengthening its local presence worldwide. With resilient local service, YFORE is committed to building an open, collaborative ecosystem with automotive partners worldwide.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Sensing systems.

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