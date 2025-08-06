Haier Founder Zhang Ruimin Leads "Zero Distance Excellence Journey" in Italy and San Marino, Advancing Organizational Innovation and Human-Centric Transformation

The Founder of RenDanHeYi model engages with ZeroDX Award Winners in Europe

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhang Ruimin, Founder of Haier and Chairman Emeritus of the Haier Group Board of Directors, led a series of high-level engagements in Italy and San Marino from 28 to 30 July as part of the European leg of the Zero Distance Excellence Journey.

Through a series of transformation workshops centered on the RenDanHeYi model—a management philosophy pioneered by Zhang that empowers individuals and dismantles traditional hierarchies—he held in-depth discussions with senior executives from leading European companies, exploring how organizational innovation can unlock both human potential and business value.

Jointly launched by the Business Ecosystem Alliance and the Haier Model Institute, the tour was supported by the RenDanHeYi Italy Research Center. The journey began at Var Group in Milan, followed by visits to Gummy Industries in Brescia and ASA Group in San Marino—three companies actively exploring the implementation of the RenDanHeYi model in the European context.

In San Marino, Zhang was received by the country's two Captains Regent, Denise Bronzetti and Italo Righi, and was awarded the prestigious Order of Saint Agatha. The honor recognizes his outstanding contributions to human-centric management philosophy and global organizational innovation.

A Blueprint for Organizational Evolution in the Digital Age

First introduced by Zhang in 2005, RenDanHeYi is based on the principles of "self-driven individuals, self-organized teams, and self-evolving ecosystems", the model dismantles traditional hierarchies, empowers individuals, and prioritizes user value.

During the tour, Zhang emphasized that the RenDanHeYi philosophy is deeply aligned with the humanistic ideals, underscoring that the core purpose of any organization should be to unleash individual potential and uphold human dignity and value.

The tour also brought together prominent scholars, including Bill Fischer, Professor Emeritus of Innovation Management at IMD Lausanne; Stuart Crainer, co-founder of Thinkers50, a global ranking of top business and management thinkers; Umberto Lago, Associate Professor at the University of Bologna; and Annika Steiber, Director of the RenDanHeYi Silicon Valley Research Centre.

European Companies Adopting the RenDanHeYi Model

Stuart Crainer, co-founder of Thinkers50, remarked that these companies are building a global community rooted in the principles of zero distance and the RenDanHeYi model. He called on more organizations to join this movement and co-create the future of organizational ecosystems.

In San Marino, Captains Regent Denise Bronzetti expressed appreciation for Zhang's vision, noting that his philosophy offers a powerful lens through which to reimagine a world where every individual is empowered to realize their value and embrace entrepreneurial potential.

About Zhang Ruimin

Zhang Ruimin is the Founder of Haier Group and the architect of the RenDanHeYi model. From 1984 to 2021, he served as Haier's CEO and Chairman, transforming the company from a regional refrigerator factory into a global leader in IoT ecosystems. He now serves as Chairman Emeritus, focusing on the evolution of management thought. Zhang is widely regarded as a global thought leader on organizational design and post-bureaucratic enterprise models. In 2023, he received the Thinkers50 Lifetime Achievement Award, the only Chinese entrepreneur ever to be so honored. His vision of organizations as ecosystems—not empires—continues to shape new approaches to innovation, sustainability, and user-centered design worldwide. He has shared this philosophy through engagements at Harvard Business School, the Wharton School, and the World Economic Forum.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions. Based on the purpose of "More Creation, More Possibilities", the company is committed to co-create infinite possibilities for a better life with users, and to co-create infinite possibilities for industrial development with the ecosystem partners. In 2024, the company reported revenue of RMB 401.6 billion (approximately Euro 47.5 billion) and operates in nearly 200 countries with a workforce of over 130,000 employees. Haier is the parent company of seven major global appliance brands, including Candy, GE Appliances and Fisher & Paykel. It has been ranked the No. 1 Major Appliances Brand by Euromonitor for 16 consecutive years, and listed in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands for seven years in a row. The company is recognized for its leadership in Smart Living Ecosystem, Comprehensive Health Industry Ecosystem, and Digital Economy Industry Ecosystem. Info: https://corporate.haier-europe.com/

