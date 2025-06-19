Haier Ranks First in Industry on the Top 50 2025 Chinese Global Brand Builders List, Maintains Top 10 Position for 9 Consecutive Years

LINGSHUI, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier has once again secured the top position in the home appliance category on the prestigious Top 50 2025 Chinese Global Brand Builders List, jointly released by Google and Kantar BrandZ. This marks the third consecutive year Haier has led the industry category and the ninth consecutive year it has remained among the top 10 Chinese global brands, further solidifying its global brand influence.

Recognized as one of the most authoritative global brand valuation systems, the Top 50 2025 Chinese Global Brand Builders list covers 11 major global markets, including the U.S., U.K., France, Japan, and India, and evaluates brands across 15 key categories, such as home appliances, consumer electronics, and automotive. The ranking is based on a robust methodology that combines Google Surveys, Google Search Index, and Kantar's BrandZ database, the world's largest brand analytics platform.

Haier's global success stems from decades of strategic commitment to long-term growth and independent branding. Back in the 1990s, instead of OEM export like other manufacturers, Haier took a different path, insisting on developing its own brand and entering mature markets, such as Europe and the U.S., before expanding to developing regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This journey, grounded in reinvestment and sustainable growth, enabled Haier to achieve financial self-sufficiency in overseas markets by 2016.

To this end, Haier established a globally integrated 3-in-1 strategy (localized R&D, manufacturing, and marketing) to precisely meet the diverse needs of users across different regions. For instance, in regard to energy scarcity and high prices in Europe, the Haier X11 washing machine was launched with its eco-friendly technology features and enhanced energy-saving capabilities, offering 60% energy savings compared to Europe's rigorous A-class standards.

Throughout its globalization journey, Haier has also actively partnered with prestigious tennis tournaments, including Roland-Garros, ATP Tour, Australian Open, and China Open, leveraging the premium sports IPs that resonate deeply with global sports fans and high-end consumers. These collaborations reinforce Haier's brand image of "cutting-edge innovation" and "premium lifestyle" in the minds of consumers worldwide.

In 2024, Haier Group reported global revenue of USD 55.9 billion, an 8% year-on-year increase, and total global profit of USD 4.2 billion, up 13% year-on-year. Haier Smart Home's overseas revenue now accounts for over 50% of its total business, reflecting the company's solid global positioning. As one of the first Chinese enterprises to establish a global brand presence, Haier has been ranked No.1 Major Appliances Brand for 16 consecutive years according to Euromonitor, demonstrating a sustainable and powerful global competitive advantage.

To date, Haier has established its presence in over 200 countries and regions around the world, achieving leading market positions in key countries including China, the United States, and New Zealand.

In Europe, Haier continues to lead across multiple core markets. In Japan, the combined market share of the Haier and AQUA brands ranks No.1 in the refrigeration category. In Southeast Asia, Haier holds the No.1 overall market share. In Thailand, it ranks No.1 in white goods, chest freezers, and air conditioners. In Vietnam, Haier is No.1 in refrigerators and washing machines, while in Malaysia, it leads in both residential air conditioners and chest freezers. The brand has entered the top three in nine major markets such as India and Italy, and ranks among the top five in countries including the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

With Haier's long-term and unwavering commitment to the "3-in-1" strategy, integrating an empowered localized approach and continuous product innovation, the brand aims to create a better life for users around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714674/Haier_BrandZ_en_photo.jpg

