Hanshow, shopreme, and Lucky cart Unveil a New Smart Cart Solution to Enhance the Shopping Experience and Drive Retail Growth

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, today announced the launch of a jointly developed Smart Cart solution with shopreme and Lucky cart. Bringing together AI-powered shopping assistance, precise in-store navigation, self-checkout, multi-layer loss prevention, and integrated retail media capabilities, the solution is designed to bring greater convenience, personalization, and measurable engagement into the physical store.

The solution transforms the cart from a carrier into an intelligent in-store touchpoint, supporting shoppers from product discovery through self-checkout. It also connects the shopping journey with digital store infrastructure, enabling a more coordinated engagement for shoppers, retailers, and brands.

"Physical retail is entering a new era where shopper engagement, store operations, and retail media are becoming increasingly connected," said Philippe Brochard, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Hanshow. "Smart Cart is emerging as an intelligent touchpoint that brings these capabilities together in a single in-store experience. With embedded retail media capabilities, retailers can deliver more relevant and personalised journeys while preserving the strengths that make physical stores unique."

Extending the Value of the Store Journey

Beyond improving convenience at checkout, the Smart Cart creates value across the broader retail ecosystem by bringing shopper engagement, retail activation and store intelligence into a unified touchpoint.

For shoppers, the Smart Cart offers a more intuitive way to move through the store. Product search, synchronized shopping lists, personalized recommendations, proximity-based promotions, and precise indoor navigation help customers find products and choose products with greater confidence and ease. Self-scanning, flexible payment options, and digital receipts further streamline the experience, reducing friction from discovery through checkout.

For retailers, the solution combines customer service, security, transaction and operational capabilities within one touchpoint. Targeted, multi-layer loss prevention capabilities combine advanced software and AI camera vision to support secure self-checkout while maintaining a seamless customer experience, instead of relying on random checks. Shopper-path and basket insights can help retailers improve store operations and better understand the customer journey. By embedding key shopping and checkout functions throughout the store journey, the solution can help reduce friction, improve operational efficiency and relieve pressure on traditional checkout zones. Retailers also retain control over the shopping experience, activation rules, and commercial strategy.

To support different store formats and digitalization strategies, the solution is available in two configurations: a fully integrated Smart Cart with scale-based Loss Prevention and a retrofit configuration with AI camera vision that upgrades compatible cart fleets with intelligent capabilities. Both run on the same shopreme software and integration and require an equal investment, giving retailers the flexibility to choose the setup that best fits their requirements and even test both in parallel without creating separate technology stacks.

For brands, the Smart Cart introduces new opportunities to bring online-level precision of promotion and measurement into the physical store. Integrated retail media capabilities support contextual engagement closer to the point of purchase, while connecting exposure, consideration, engagement, and basket outcomes through closed-loop measurement. The result is a more accountable and actionable retail media environment that helps bridge the gap between e-commerce intelligence and in-store activation.

"Retail media keeps moving closer to the point of purchase decision, to the 'first moment of truth', where shopper attention and conversion are strongest. With the Smart Cart, we're bringing into the aisle what we've known how to do online for years: precise targeting, non-intrusive personalization and proof of the impact of every euro brands invest," said Romain Charles, CEO of Lucky cart.

"Retailers need Self-Checkout solutions that remove checkout friction, streamline loss prevention and guide shoppers throughout the trip without scattering capabilities across separate systems and data silos. Together with Hanshow and Lucky cart, we connect checkout, guidance, loss prevention, and retail media, strengthening the business case without turning the shopping trip into an ad break," said Florian Burgstaller, CEO of shopreme.

Powered by a Connected Retail Ecosystem

The solution combines three complementary areas of industry-leading expertise that have traditionally operated through separate store systems.

Hanshow provides the Smart Cart technology foundation and intelligent store infrastructure that enables large-scale deployment across diverse retail environments. Built on Hanshow's expertise in digital store solutions, ESL connectivity, and IoT-enabled retail operations, the platform connects Smart Carts with the wider store ecosystem while supporting AI-powered services, precise indoor positioning, and proximity-based engagement. Its flexible, model-agnostic AI architecture further enables retailers to adapt to different technology environments, compliance requirements, and future innovation opportunities

shopreme brings its unified self-checkout ecosystem and expertise. Its ecosystem incorporates self-scanning, on-cart payment, multi-layer loss prevention, an employee app, and detailed analytics. With a single integration to existing POS, loyalty, ERP, and other systems, retailers can accelerate deployment while maintaining operational efficiency and security at scale.

Lucky cart brings expertise in retail media, shopper activation, and performance measurement, powered by AI and data science. On the Smart Cart, this means turning each shopper interaction during their in-store journey into real-time personalized offers, displayed directly on the cart screen. This way, Lucky cart's capabilities support contextual content, one-to-one personalized promotions, and closed-loop measurement, integrating brand engagement into the shopping experience.

Together, the three partners connect intelligent store infrastructure, journey orchestration, and retail media activation within one Smart Cart solution. The value lies not only in the individual capabilities, but in the integrated platform they create, enabling retailers to connect shopper engagement, store intelligence, and brand activation in new ways.

From Smart Cart to Store Digital Twin

As part of Hanshow's Store Digital Twin platform, the solution extends the role of Smart Cart from a shopping device to an intelligent interaction layer that connects shoppers, products, and spaces. By generating real-time insights throughout the shopping journey, the platform helps create a more connected and responsive store experience. It also strengthens the digital foundation that enables retailers to integrate retail media, loyalty, operational intelligence, and shopper engagement within a unified ecosystem.

Through continued innovation and ecosystem collaboration, the three partners aim to help retailers bridge the gap between digital shopper expectations and physical retail experiences, bringing the intelligence of digital commerce into physical retail while re-enchanting the shopping experience.

The solution will be showcased live at the Hanshow booth (Hall 6, Booth E-020) during NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Europe, held 15-17 September 2026 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, where visitors can explore how ecosystem collaboration is shaping the next generation of connected retail experiences.

Learn more: https://shopreme.com/lp-smart-cart-retail-media-ecosystem-shopreme-hanshow-luckycart

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanshow-shopreme-and-lucky-cart-unveil-a-new-smart-cart-solution-to-enhance-the-shopping-experience-and-drive-retail-growth-302878639.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.