HCLSoftware Launches Sovereign AI Aimed at Governments and Regulated Organizations Concerned with Their Data Privacy

NOIDA, India, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, announced today the launch of HCL Domino 14.5. Specifically targeting governments and regulated organizations concerned with their data privacy, HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organization's data privacy and ensures information security.

Users of the HCL Domino platform leverage powerful AI to automate tasks, analyse data, and more, by choosing the models that their organization or trusted sources have built. With compliance measures such as the European AI Act aimed at shaping the development and use of artificial intelligence within the EU, Domino IQ enables organizations to have more fine-grained control over AI investments and, additionally, remove their reliance on foreign cloud-based services.

"In an uncertain geopolitical landscape, governments and regulated organizations, such as private banks, are increasingly concerned about their data sovereignty and digital independence," said Richard Jefts, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HCLSoftware. "The importance of data sovereignty and avoiding unnecessary foreign government influence extends beyond SaaS solutions and AI. Specifically for collaboration - the sensitive data within email, chat, video recordings and documents, With the launch of Domino+ 14.5, HCLSoftware is helping over 200+ government agencies safeguard their sensitive data."

"Today more than ever, true digital sovereignty is the key to Europe's digital future. That's why at IONOS we are proud to provide the sovereign cloud infrastructure for HCL's sovereign collaboration solutions. Our platform is powerful, secure, and – above all – free from foreign access. Together, we are setting an example for responsible innovation and digital self-determination, a key factor for companies and institutions in regulated industries with particularly sensitive requirements," said Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS, the leading European hosting provider and trusted cloud enabler.

Other key capabilities of this Domino+ launch include:

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation and the software division of HCLTech. We develop, market, sell, and support transformative solutions across various industries, including business and industry, intelligent operations, total experience, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Our commitment to customer success and our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity, and social responsibility drive us to deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. With a rich heritage of pioneering spirit, HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. Learn more about how we can help you achieve your goals.

