Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

Hong Kong-Spain: Unlocking Boundless Opportunities, Partnering for Success

Hong Kong's vibrant economy and strategic location continue to make it a leading business centre, fostering innovation and connecting international markets
Hong Kong's vibrant economy and strategic location continue to make it a leading business centre, fostering innovation and connecting international markets
25 settembre 2024 | 14.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2024 - Hong Kong's vibrant economy and strategic location offer boundless opportunities for European firms. Starting in Spain, a delegation led by Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan, is visiting Madrid (September 22-25, 2024) and London (September 25-28, 2024) to promote Hong Kong's advantages, in particular the city's burgeoning innovation and technology ecosystem.

In a keynote speech to Spanish business, financial, I&T leaders during a business luncheon, Mr Chan pointed out that with the singular advantages under the "one country, two systems" principle, Hong Kong was solidifying its role as a "super-connector" linking Mainland China to the rest of the world. Mr Chan welcomed Spanish enterprises to use Hong Kong as a springboard to tap into the vast markets of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Mainland China and broader Asia.

"We are the only jurisdiction in China practising the common law system, our judiciary exercising its powers independently. Information, capital, goods and people flow freely in and out of our city. Our taxes are low and simple, with a currency pegged to the US dollar. Our regulatory systems and professional services align with the best international standards," Mr Chan said.

Highlighting Hong Kong's full spectrum of fund-raising and financial services, Mr Chan also pointed out that Hong Kong was a leader in green finance in Asia with its green standards compatible with those of the European Union. At the same time, Hong Kong's burgeoning I&T ecosystem can collaborate with Spain's tech ecosystem across key sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, fintech and new energy and new materials.

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan (right), joins a dialogue session with Professor Pedro Nueno of the Business School of IE University of Spain.

The Hong Kong delegation engaged with relevant institutions and members of Spanish venture capital funds and I&T circles to seek co-operation opportunities. With the fruitful results in Madrid, Mr Chan's next stop is London.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/brand-hong-kong/

https://twitter.com/brand_hk/

https://www.facebook.com/brandhk.isd

https://www.instagram.com/brandhongkong

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Starting in Spain strategic location offer September 2024 Hong Kong Spain
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza