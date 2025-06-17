Hopae launches hConnect: The first global eID verification solution

SEOUL, South Korea and PARIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hopae, the next-gen identity verification solution, officially launches hConnect, the first global eID verification platform.

Online ID verification (IDV) still relies on document-based processes: uploading IDs, taking selfies, and waiting. It's slow, prone to fraud, and inconvenient.

That's why using government issued digital IDs (eIDs) becomes the new standard. It provides better conversion, instant approval, and is government-accepted.

In the EU, eIDAS 2.0 targets 80% adoption of eIDs by 2030. Gartner projects 500+ million smartphone users will use digital identity wallets by 2026. To leverage this growing number of eIDs in Europe and worldwide, companies must choose: direct or indirect integration.

The challenges of direct integration

Direct eID integration means connecting to each national system (e.g. 27+ in Europe). However, in the process there are three major challenges:

With eIDAS 2.0 enforcement approaching, no doubt this strategy might become challenging for organizations.

The scalable path of indirect integration

Indirect integration is a strong alternative to direct integration. Intermediaries, defined under eIDAS 2.0 ARF, act as a gateway offering a single access point to national eIDs. But the devil lies in the details: not all intermediaries are equal. When choosing an intermediary, companies should evaluate eIDs and wallet coverage, UX flexibility, and IDV compatibility. That's exactly what Hopae delivers with hConnect.

Meet hConnect: Your one API for global coverage

Hopae's hConnect is your trusted intermediary, offering:

"Our goal with hConnect is simple," said Ace Shim, CEO of Hopae. "Make identity from around the world accepted instantly. During this paradigm shift of eID, we aim to help companies transform this compliance burden into a conversion booster."

About Hopae

Hopae builds the next-generation of IDV using eIDs with the best global coverage. Hopae is part of Large Scale Pilot under eIDAS 2.0 to support the implementation of the world's largest digital wallet project.

