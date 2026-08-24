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Hoymiles Introduces Two New Solutions for Faster and Smarter Whole-Home Backup

24 agosto 2026 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more homeowners look for reliable whole-home backup, traditional solutions often remain complex to install and limited in flexibility.

Today Hoymiles has launched the brand-new HiSwitch and HiBox gateway – designed to work with the HiOne All-in-One Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for seamless off-grid switching to make whole-home backup simpler, more expandable, and more practical.

HiSwitch: Simpler backup, five-in-one design for essential functionality

Integrating transfer switch, circuit breaker, meter, bypass switch, and CT, the five-in-one HiSwitch delivers a compact whole-home backup solution with less components, cabling, and labor. Comparable in size to a standard electricity meter, it is installed directly inside the distribution board via a DIN-rail design, eliminating wall drilling and extensive cable rerouting.

With a 100 A maximum bypass current, HiSwitch supports a wide range of loads, from lighting and kitchen appliances to other high-power devices.

HiSwitch also features:

HiBox: Professional control with room to grow

HiBox serves as a central hub for whole-home backup while allowing the energy system to expand as household needs grow.

Key features include:

An all-in-one ecosystem, more ways to build energy resilience

"Whole-home backup should not compromise on installation flexibility," said Hoymiles Vice President Guy Rong. "With HiBox and HiSwitch, we are offering two approaches to build resilient home energy systems that keep everything within a single, integrated energy ecosystem."

By combining HiOne, HiBox, and HiSwitch, Hoymiles aims to help more households move toward smarter and more resilient energy independence

Learn more about HiOne

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