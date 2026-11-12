HSG Laser Opens New European Showroom in Düsseldorf, Marking a New Milestone in Its European Development

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, HSG Laser has officially opened its new European showroom in Düsseldorf, marking a milestone in its 20th anniversary year and long-term commitment to the European market. Spanning more than 2,000 m², the facility integrates five key functions: sales, regional operations, technical support, customer service, and spare parts and repair services. HSG said the hub will strengthen local operational capabilities and enable faster, closer and more comprehensive support for customers and partners across Europe.

The opening ceremony gathered representatives from the Chinese Consulate General in Düsseldorf, the City of Düsseldorf, HSG's global and European management teams, and business partners.

Yong Yu, Chinese Consul General in Düsseldorf, said continued investment by Chinese enterprises in Germany helps strengthen bilateral business relations and expressed hope that the showroom would serve as another bridge for Sino-German industrial cooperation.

Christian Zaum, Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs of Düsseldorf, said HSG's continued investment reflects international businesses' confidence in the city and welcomed the company's further growth and contribution to the local business community.

Shawn Wang, Vice President and Head of Global Business at HSG Laser, said: "Starting as a follower, HSG Laser never stopped climbing." He added: "And today, we are opening a new showroom to support our customers' continued growth. Our footprint in Europe keeps expanding, and for us, we are just getting started."

The showroom features HSG's GT, R2 PRO and TL3 PRO machines, with TL3 PRO making its European debut. Live demonstrations of laser cutting, welding and automation highlighted HSG's intelligent metalworking technologies and integrated manufacturing solutions. The facility will also support sample production, application testing and process validation.

Since entering Europe in 2018, HSG has steadily expanded its regional infrastructure, including a warehouse in Poland in 2023 and a 10,000 m² facility in Krefeld, Germany, in 2025. The Düsseldorf showroom further strengthens this network and puts HSG's "Go Global, Link Local" philosophy into practice.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser specializes in intelligent metalworking equipment and automated production solutions. With business spanning more than 100 countries and regions, over 30,000 customers and approximately 50,000 machines installed worldwide, HSG continues to expand its global presence and strengthen localized support.

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