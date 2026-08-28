Huawei He Tingbo Named to TIME'S Fourth Annual List of The TIME100 AI

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 August 2026 – TIME named He Tingbo, President of HiSilicon, Huawei’s semiconductor division, to the 2026 TIME100 AI, a list recognizing the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence.

In May 2026, He Tingbo unveiled the “Tau (τ) Scaling Law” at the IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems in Shanghai: a proposal to replace the geometric shrinking of Moore’s Law with time-based scaling as the guiding principle for semiconductors and the electronic systems built on them. In the past decade under her leadership, the company has built its competitive edge in AI computing including Ascend AI accelerators, Kunpeng server processors, and UnifiedBus-enabled SuperPoD systems.

To assemble the list, TIME’s editors and reporters examined the key stories in AI over the past year and consulted with expert sources and industry leaders for recommendations. The result is a list of 100 leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers who have a stake in the future of AI.

See He Tingbo’s story here: https://time.com/collection/time100-ai/2026/he-tingbo/

See the full list here: http://ti.me/100ai

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