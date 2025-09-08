IFA 2025: Dreame Debuts New Kitchen Appliances for Efficient, Flavorful Living in Europe

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, held from September 5 to 9 in Berlin, Dreame, renowned for its ecosystem of innovative smart solutions, marked a major milestone with its debut in Europe's small kitchen appliance market. The company unveiled three new air fryers, the Tasti™ Portable Air Fryer, the Tasti™ AF30, and the Tasti™ DZ30, all designed to eliminate common consumer frustrations such as complex controls and impractical, flashy features, while supporting modern, healthy lifestyles in Europe.

The Tasti series features 360° Dual-Source Cyclonic Heat™, combining a spiral air duct and bottom heating elements for even airflow. This innovation locks in flavor and delivers crispy, golden results without flipping. With precise NTC temperature control, it prevents overheating and burnt edges, while promoting the release of excess fats and oils, offering a healthier, lower-fat alternative to conventional frying.

For European consumers, including families, single professionals, and fitness enthusiasts, who seek meals that balance convenience, nutrition, health, and taste, the Tasti series emerges as a standout choice.

The Tasti™ Portable Air Fryer combines health, convenience, and style in one compact design. With dual-pot options (2.5L and 4.5L) and 3D cyclic hot air technology, it ensures crisp, even results—no flipping needed. Featuring a safe, coating-free glass container, built-in steam chamber, five smart presets, and panoramic viewing, this versatile air fryer also doubles as a portable lunch box for healthy meals anytime.

Engineered for busy and taste-conscious individuals, the Tasti™ AF30 enhances the core cyclonic heat system with SmartSteam 3X Infuse™ Crisp-Tender Technology. This feature works like a spa treatment for food, keeping it juicy while creating a crispy outer layer, so every bite is tender inside without the dryness often linked to air-fried dishes.

With 6-in-1 functionality and smart presets, it streamlines cooking as its adaptive algorithm fine-tunes settings for perfect results. Delivering meals up to 55% faster than traditional ovens, the AF30 is the ideal choice for families seeking quick, healthy, and flavorful dining.

Boasting a market-leading 11L dual-zone capacity, the Tasti™ DZ30 handles everything from everyday family meals to larger social gatherings. Its symmetrical double source design allows users to cook two dishes independently, saving time and balancing flavors. Moreover, DZ30's wide-area low-temperature drying mode also enables homemade, additive-free dried fruits with ease.

Beyond performance, both AF30 and DZ30 prioritize safety and durability. Their multiple-standards-certified food-grade coating emits no fluorine-based substances under heat. Resistant to 10,000 steel wool scrubs, both models offer exceptional resilience and effortless cleaning for daily use.

By blending patented technology, user-centric design, and a strong commitment to health and convenience, Dreame's Tasti series air fryers and its other small kitchen appliances, such as coffee machines and stand mixers, are well-positioned to become trusted kitchen companions for European consumers increasingly seek appliances that make healthy eating accessible without sacrificing taste or time.

For more information, please visit www.dreametech.com

