IFA 2026: DJI to Debut Osmo 360 II, ROMO 2, and Power Ecosystem in Berlin

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today announces its participation at IFA 2026 in Berlin. From 4th to 8th September, visitors will be treated to three new DJI products making their European debuts, and can get hands-on with DJI's full product portfolio, at the booth in Hall 20-129. Among these highlights is the Osmo 360 II—DJI's flagship 360° camera, which leverages 12 years of handheld imaging expertise to deliver up to 8K/60fps panoramic video. The other two debuting products will improve intelligent home cleaning and expand portable and home energy solutions.

Experience DJI's Latest Handheld and Audio Technology

In addition to the debuted products, IFA 2026 is an opportunity to experience two of DJI's most recently launched creative tools, the Osmo Pocket 4P and Mic Mini 2S.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4P: DJI's Osmo Pocket 4P advances the gimbal camera category the company pioneered, with the introduction of a dual-lens system for cinematic versatility near and far. The primary wide-angle lens is equipped with an all-new 1-inch CMOS sensor, delivering 17 stops of dynamic range and support for up to 4K/240fps slow motion. A new 60mm med-tele lens with f/1.8 large aperture complements the wide-angle with the classic focal length for standout portraits. The Osmo Pocket 4P also debuts the new 10-bit D-Log 2 color profile, capable of capturing over one billion colors for exceptional light and shadow fidelity — paired with 3-axis mechanical stabilization, ActiveTrack 8.0, and up to 12× zoom, all housed in a 230g body.

DJI Mic Mini 2S: The Mic Mini 2S is DJI's latest ultra-compact wireless microphone, purpose-built for creators who need professional-grade audio without the bulk. Key capabilities include 28-hour internal storage with 32-bit float recording, support for up to 4 transmitters and 1 receiver simultaneously, two-level AI noise canceling, three voice tone presets, and direct connection to DJI Osmo devices via OsmoAudio.

A Full DJI Experience Across Camera Drones, Enterprise, and Agriculture

IFA 2026 will also showcase the breadth of DJI's product ecosystem across multiple categories:

Camera Drones: DJI's consumer and prosumer drone lineup will be on display, including the Mavic 4 Pro, Air 3S, Mini 5 Pro, Neo 2, Lito 1, Lito X1, Flip, Avata 360, and Inspire 3.

Handheld: DJI's handheld camera and stabilizer range will be represented, including the Osmo Pocket 3, Osmo Pocket 4, Osmo Action 6, Osmo Nano, Osmo 360, Mic Mini 2, Ronin 4D, DJI RS 4 Mini, RS 4 Pro, RS 5, Inspire 3, DJI SDR Transmission, and Focus Pro.

DJI Power: Visitors can also get hands-on with the DJI Power lineup, including Power 1000 Mini, Power 1000 V2, Power 2000, and Power Expansion Battery 2000, as well as DJI's new balcony solar system.

Enterprise and Agriculture: DJI's professional and agricultural solutions will be featured, including the Matrice 4E, Matrice 4T, Agras T100, Agras T70P, and Mavic 3M.

Learn from the Pros

DJI will host four workshops at IFA 2026, open to all visitors. Workshops run on 5th-6th September, with a drone-focused session at 11:00 and a handheld-focused session at 15:00 each day, lasting 30 minutes. The first three workshops will be hosted by creators, and the fourth by DJI staff.

IFA 2026

Date: 4th-8th September

Time: 10:00-18:00

Venue: DJI Booth, Hall 20-129, Messe Berlin

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:Website: www.dji.comOnline Store: store.dji.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJIInstagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobalX: www.x.com/DJIGlobalLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/djiSubscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI

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