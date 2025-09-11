INDAQUA successfully completes €358m financing

MATOSINHOS, Portugal, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INDAQUA, a leading player in the Iberian water and wastewater treatment sector, announces that it has successfully completed a €358m incremental financing provided by Schroders Capital and Santander, strengthening its capital structure and positioning the company for continued growth.

This milestone follows robust growth in its core Portugal market and its successful expansion into Spain, highlighting the strong position it has built in the last few years as a leading Iberian water platform.

Pedro Perdigão, INDAQUA Chief Executive Officer stated: "Completing this financing marks an important milestone for INDAQUA. It further reinforces confidence in our business model and allows the fast-growing company to rebalance its capital structure while continuing to deliver high-quality water services to the communities we serve".

INDAQUA operates long-term municipal water concessions, serving more than 810,000 people in Portugal. In Spain, the company operates water supply networks and manages a portfolio of long-term municipal and industrial water contracts. INDAQUA also delivers water efficiency projects, operational and maintenance services and technical assistance, covering the full urban water cycle.

A global leader in reducing non-revenue-water (NRW) - a key indicator of water losses - INDAQUA has achieved record-low levels of water leakage through a focus on operational efficiencies. Complementing this strategy, the company also integrates renewable energy solutions including solar PV and on-site cogeneration facilities into its operation to further promote sustainability.

About INDAQUA: Operating across the urban water cycle, INDAQUA is a leading Iberian player, specialising in municipal water supply and wastewater treatment, and also present in the industrial water space. INDAQUA is currently the largest private operator of water and wastewater concessions in Portugal and manages a diversified portfolio of water contracts in Spain. INDAQUA brings deep expertise in reducing water losses in the supply networks and enhancing operational efficiency. In addition, the company integrates renewable energy solutions including solar panels and on-site bioenergy facilities as part of its broader approach to sustainability.

With a team of over 900 employees, INDAQUA manages the water and wastewater networks of cities such as Santa Maria da Feira, Matosinhos, Oliveira de Azeméis, Santo Tirso, Trofa, Vila do Conde, Barcelos, Marco de Canaveses and Paços de Ferreira, serving over 810,000 consumers in Portugal. The company also has a sizable footprint in Spain, Toledo, Rioja, León, Jaén, Granada and Mallorca, delivering water supply and wastewater treatment services across multiple regions, along with providing integrated solutions to industrial clients.

Beyond concession management, INDAQUA also provides operational support to water management companies and public entities through water efficiency projects, operation and maintenance services and technical assistance.

