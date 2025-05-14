circle x black
Mercoledì 14 Maggio 2025
10:49
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

International Training Course on Museum Management Concludes Successfully in Hangzhou

14 maggio 2025 | 07.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Training Course on Strategies and Tools for Collections Management, co-organized by the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China (NCHA), the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), and the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA), and hosted by the China National Silk Museum with support from the Asian Fund for Cultural Heritage Conservation, concluded successfully on 25 April 2025 in Hangzhou.

Over the course of 12 days, 37 participants from nearly 30 countries and regions engaged in an immersive learning experience, exploring key topics in collections management, museum strategy, and international cooperation, etc. Guided by 18 lecturers from around the world, the course featured lectures, group discussions, practical workshops, and field visits, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and capacity building.

A strong emphasis was placed on sustainable museum management, with sessions addressing global challenges such as climate change, digital transformation and international cooperation through innovative approaches to preventive conservation, risk Management, and digital collections management. The cross-cultural nature of the course encouraged participants to share local challenges and solutions, deepening mutual understanding and collaboration.

Field visits to prominent cultural institutions in Hangzhou — including the Liangzhu Museum, Zhejiang Provincial Museum, and the Kuahuqiao Site Museum—offered practical insights into China's museum development, exhibition design, and integration of new technologies. Participants also had the opportunity to interact with museum professionals on-site, gaining inspiration for applying similar approaches in their home institutions.

One of the program highlights was an in-depth visit to the National Key Scientific Research Base for Textile Conservation at the China National Silk Museum. Participants observed up close the meticulous processes involved in textile conservation, and explored the museum's testing and analysis laboratories. The visit highlighted the vital role of conservation science and interdisciplinary research in safeguarding fragile textile heritage, while also fostering opportunities for international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

This program marked the first time that the China National Silk Museum hosted an international training course in partnership with ICCROM. It represents a significant step in the museum's growing role as a platform for international exchange, professional development, and regional cooperation in the field of cultural heritage preservation.

Contact: lijinfang@cnsilkmuseum.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686998/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-training-course-on-museum-management-concludes-successfully-in-hangzhou-302454897.html

