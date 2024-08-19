Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Introducing SkyReels: The AI-Powered Reel Platform

19 agosto 2024 | 14.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, Kunlun Tech launched SkyReels, the world's first AI reels platform integrating AI video generation model with 3D engine. SkyReels integrates script generation, character customization, storyboarding, plot development, dialogue/BGM, and film synthesis into a single seamless experience, allowing creators to easily generate high-quality AI reels and videos.

Whether it's epic fantasy, werewolf/vampire romance, or family comedy, SkyReels can transform a simple idea into a complete reel.

SkyReels combines Kunlun Tech's script-writing Large Language Model (LLM) SkyScript, storyboard LLM StoryboardGen, 3D generation LLM Sky3DGen, and the innovative WorldEngine platform that integrates AI 3D engines with AI video generation models for unprecedented creativity.

SkyReels surpasses LLMs like GPT-4o in script quality, storyboarding, and character performance. The platform generates full scripts, storyboards, character dialogues, and BGM with a single AI-powered click. It supports customization of character visuals, voices, and storyboards, and automatically converts content into 1080P 60fps HD video. It can generate videos up to 180 seconds long, a significant improvement over Sora's 60-second limit and Kling's 10-second limit. This all-in-one integration dramatically enhances video creation efficiency, reduces costs, and accelerates the era of "one person, one film."

Highlights of SkyReels:

SkyReels not only provides powerful creation tools for professional content creators but also significantly lowers the barriers to AI reel creation, allowing non-professional users to easily get started. This revolutionary tool is expected to drive explosive growth in both AI reels user-generated content (UGC) and professional user-generated content (PUGC), injecting unprecedented vitality into the reel content ecosystem and accelerating the rapid growth of the reel content creation and consumption market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484635/image_5022593_38505676.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-skyreels-the-ai-powered-reel-platform-302225275.html

in Evidenza