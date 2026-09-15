JDEnergy Highlights the Value of String PCS for Spain's Energy Storage Market

XI'AN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy hosted a webinar dedicated to the Spanish energy storage market, bringing together its technical and local sales teams alongside Spanish partner WDenergia to share perspectives on BESS technology, real-world project applications and local market development.

Under the theme "Future-Ready Energy Storage: String PCS Architecture for Spain's Energy Transition," the webinar provided an in-depth look at JDEnergy's string PCS architecture and its application across grid-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage projects.

A key focus of the session was how BESS architecture affects system performance over the project lifecycle. Compared with conventional centralized designs, JDEnergy's string PCS architecture provides independent control at battery-cluster level, eliminating DC-side parallel connections and allowing each cluster to charge and discharge according to its own operating conditions. This helps maximize usable energy while improving fault isolation, system availability and operational flexibility. Over the full system lifecycle, this more granular approach to battery management can help mitigate the impact of differences in battery degradation, maintain higher energy utilization and support more consistent system performance over time.

Moving from architecture to application, JDEnergy introduced the eBlock-418A, a modular energy storage solution for grid-side and large-scale C&I applications that incorporates its string PCS architecture. Its AC-side architecture supports flexible system scaling to accommodate different project requirements, while grid-forming capability enables the system to establish and regulate voltage and frequency within its operating range. The eBlock-418A has already been delivered across Hungary, Germany, Italy, Japan and other overseas markets, building a proven track record across diverse grid conditions and application scenarios.

Building on this international project experience, JDEnergy is further expanding its presence in Spain through its partnership with WDenergia. Under a framework agreement targeting 200 MWh of BESS business, the cooperation will focus on C&I energy storage projects, leveraging JDEnergy's technology and project experience alongside WDenergia's local development and EPC capabilities.

As Spain accelerates renewable deployment and demand for grid flexibility continues to grow, JDEnergy will continue to bring its proven energy storage technologies and international project experience to the Spanish market, working with local partners to support the deployment of more reliable, flexible and efficient energy storage systems.

About JDEnergy

JDEnergy is a leader in smart energy storage across the value chain, offering integrated products and services for utility-scale and C&I applications.

Learn more about JDEnergy: www.jdenergy.com

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