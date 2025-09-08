Jockey Club becomes first operator in Asia to attain highest-level responsible gambling accreditation five times in succession

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Jockey Club is honoured to receive Level 4 accreditation, the highest level achievable under the Responsible Gaming Framework of the World Lottery Association (WLA), for a fifth time.

The Club was the first organisation in Asia to receive Level 4 accreditation in 2011, and was successfully recertified in 2015, 2018, 2021 and again this year. The Club is also the first operator in Asia to receive this distinction five times in succession.

This benchmark of excellence underscores the Club's unwavering commitment to promoting responsible gambling in support of HKSAR Government policy. Indeed, responsible gambling is an essential component of the Club's integrated business model through which racing and responsible sports wagering generate substantial tax contributions, charity support and employment opportunities for Hong Kong. Above all it reflects the Club's determination to protect the community from the dangers of illegal gambling.

According to the WLA's Responsible Gaming Framework, in order to receive Level 4 accreditation operators must incorporate their pledges and actions into ten elements, use them in their daily operations, and exhibit ongoing evaluation and improvement initiatives. The framework components include: 1) research; 2) employee programmes; 3) retailer programmes; 4) game design; 5) remote gaming channels; 6) advertising and marketing communications; 7) player education; 8) treatment referral; 9) stakeholder engagement, and; 10) reporting and measurement.

During the most recent recertification process, the WLA's independent assessment panel commended the Club for the quality, scope and strategic alignment demonstrated throughout its submission, reflecting a mature and deeply embedded commitment to responsible gambling across the Club. The panel particularly commended the Club's stringent internal responsible gambling governance and improvement mechanisms, including the establishment of a Responsible Gambling Committee. The Club was also recognised for its sustained efforts to prevent gambling-related harm among underage and young individuals covering a wide range of age groups. Additionally, the panel acknowledged the Club's significant contributions to collaborative research on responsible gambling practices and its strong commitment to enhancing employee policies and codes of conduct, both of which surpassed Level 4 accreditation standards.

Central to its commitment to responsible gambling, the Club seeks to direct the demand for gambling to legal channels, while supporting and aligning with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government's regulated gambling policies.

The Club has a stringent Responsible Gambling Policy under which it implements a comprehensive range of measures, often in partnership with key stakeholders and non-governmental organisations. These include the Off-course Betting Branch Counselling Outreach Programme, launched in 2017 with the assistance of counselling and treatment centres, which seeks to identify individuals at risk of problem gambling. It was expanded to all Off-course Betting Branches (OCBBs) in 2022.

The Club has consistently implemented stringent internal responsible gambling governance to ensure all wagering and lottery materials and activities initiated by the Club strictly adhere to responsible gambling policies and standards.

The Club also actively supports public education programmes on responsible gambling, including through financial contributions to the Ping Wo Fund (PWF). This funding has increased over the years, with total contributions of HK$631 million as of 2024/25. Starting from July 2025, the Club committed to increasing its annual contribution to the PWF from HK$45 million to HK$50 million, demonstrating its strong commitment to promoting responsible gambling.

For youth education, the Club has collaborated with non-governmental organisations over the years to engage primary and secondary school students. In-school programmes have been implemented to help students develop healthy online habits and financial planning skills, helping them to guard against such online pitfalls as leakage of personal data, cyber bullying and addiction. The education programme was expanded to tertiary institutions in 2024.

Representing lottery operators from over 80 countries, the WLA's Responsible Gaming Principles and Responsible Gaming Framework are aimed at protecting lottery players around the world as well as ensuring that communities are secured and revenues contributing to the public good are sustained.

As a not-for-profit organisation, whose sole purpose is the betterment of society, the Club has always sought to maximise its contribution to the community. This includes strong support for sports development at both elite and community levels, with HK$6.69 billion donated in the last ten years alone. This includes the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, which rewards the achievements of top athletes, and most recently HK$450 million to support the Hong Kong Competition Region in the upcoming 15th National Games, 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympic Games. The Club also has long-standing programmes to promote equestrian sport and to develop young people through football. Building on this, the Club has committed over HK$70 million to fund a basketball development project in the community, enabling more people to participate in the game and nurturing the basketball stars of the future. Details will be announced soon.

