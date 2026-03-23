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KuCoin Brings "Guided into the Future" to Life at Tomorrowland Winter, Connecting Music, Culture, and Trust

23 marzo 2026 | 07.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, officially made its debut at Tomorrowland Winter, bringing its "Guided into the Future" campaign to life through immersive on-site activations in Alpe d'Huez.

CTA

The opening day featured KuCoin's visual festival presence across the mountain, the appearance of the 12 KuCoin Guardians, and the opening of KuCoin Base Point in the Main Festival Area. Together, these experiences brought KuCoin's brand philosophy into the live festival setting and created new ways for festivalgoers to engage with the brand.

Marking the first major live activation under KuCoin's global partnership with Tomorrowland, this also reflected the broader values behind the collaboration: community, creativity, and trust. Through music, culture, and immersive storytelling, KuCoin and Tomorrowland brought a shared vision of connection and trust to life for a global audience.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative and compliant digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet. KuCoin does not provide services in the European Economic Area (EEA). In the EEA*, KuCoin EU is operated by KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939558/image_5002362_7608205.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939559/1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-brings-guided-into-the-future-to-life-at-tomorrowland-winter-connecting-music-culture-and-trust-302721744.html

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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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