Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Kvantify launches physics-based binding affinity-software for drug discovery with high accuracy and unprecedented speed

11 ottobre 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Koffee binding affinity is the latest addition to Kvantify's computational drug discovery platform, helping the pharmaceutical and biotech industries design new drugs with an unmatched combination of speed and precision. 

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kvantify has launched a new computational method that can accelerate the early phases of drug discovery. The method stands out significantly from other solutions on the market and is a strong addition to Kvantify's computational drug discovery platform, Koffee. 

"Currently, benchmark tests show that our binding affinity tool is 100 times faster than comparable state-of-the-art methods with the same level of accuracy," says Hans Henrik Knudsen, CEO of Kvantify. 

Binding affinity is a key parameter in drug discovery that refers to the strength of the interaction between a drug (or molecule) and its target protein. A molecule must interact strongly with a biological target to induce a therapeutic effect, and that is why this calculation is crucial in drug development. 

Fully physics-based  When designing new drugs, there is a nearly endless number of possible variations and alterations, and that is why speedy and accurate calculations are so important.  

"Matching our speed with high accuracy gives us the option to push accurate physics-based binding affinity calculations further up the drug discovery pipeline," says Hans Henrik Knudsen.  

Not only is the calculation time down to a few minutes, there are other advantages to Koffee binding affinity.  

"Our method requires no manual setup or parameterization. And as it is fully physics-based, there is no requirement for training data in contrast to machine learning and AI-based methods," says Hans Henrik Knudsen. 

About Kvantify

Kvantify is a pioneering life science and quantum company based in Denmark. Their mission is to solve the toughest challenges in life sciences with a strong focus on drug discovery. Kvantify delivers pioneering solutions and services based on computational excellence that provide tangible value for life sciences companies today. 

Kvantify press teamcontact@kvantify.com+45 61759082

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526915/Kvantify_CEO.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452959/Kvantify_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kvantify-launches-physics-based-binding-affinity-software-for-drug-discovery-with-high-accuracy-and-unprecedented-speed-302273088.html

