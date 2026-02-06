Lighting Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games, TCL PV Tech Nourishes the "Edelweiss" of Greatness with Green Power!

MILAN, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, 2026, just before the opening of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the TCL "Edelweiss Land" Winter Olympics-themed showcase officially opened at Piazza Duca d'Aosta, Milano Centrale. It brings together the diverse businesses under TCL Industrial, including the TV, air conditioner, photovoltaic technology, and the cutting-edge technologies from TCL CSOT. The showcase will remain open until the closing of the Olympics on February 22, offering global audiences a green energy feast through an immersive experience that blends technology with nature.

The exterior of the showcase is crafted from blue mirrored glass, inspired by the edelweiss of the Alps. This design seamlessly merges natural imagery with a technological aesthetic, centered around the concept of "It's Your Greatness," symbolizing the spirit of courage and resilience. Behind this dynamic and radiant presence lies the green energy support of TCL PV Tech—the rooftop is equipped with its innovative, high-efficiency photovoltaic modules and energy storage system. Through the practical application of integrated solar and storage, it continuously supplies clean power to the edelweiss-inspired exterior installation, allowing green energy to illuminate the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

The photovoltaic modules used for this showcase are the TCL Solar T5 PRO high-efficiency multi-split-cell modules. As a benchmark product utilizing N-type TOPCon technology, each module delivers a power increase of over 15W and a conversion efficiency boost of 0.5%. Even under shading conditions, the power generation is 17% higher compared to conventional half-cell modules. The application of low-current temperature control technology reduces the hotspot temperature by up to 45°C compared to standard products, ensuring stable performance even after multiple rigorous tests.

From green power supply for the Olympic showcase to practical contributions to the global energy transition, TCL PV Tech has always been driven by technological innovation, implementing green energy solutions across various real-world scenarios. Leveraging profound technical expertise, TCL's SunPower brand has created a comprehensive home energy solution. Designed for long-term stable operation and everyday simplicity, it integrates a complete system including photovoltaic modules, energy storage, charging piles, and heat pumps. Whether deployed gradually or comprehensively, it adapts and expands in sync with users' lifestyles, truly evolving alongside their needs—precisely meeting the diverse energy requirements of every household while aligning with budget plans.

