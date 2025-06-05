circle x black
Giovedì 05 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 16:22
LILYSILK Shares 2024 Impact Report on World Environment Day, Underscoring Its Ongoing Sustainability Efforts

05 giugno 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has released its 2024 Impact Report, marking the third consecutive year the brand has published its sustainability achievements in conjunction with World Environment Day. The report highlights the significant strides LILYSILK has made in advancing sustainability, further solidifying the brand's commitment to responsible production and environmental stewardship.

The report spotlights the brand's Zero Waste Movement, built on three pillars: Zero Inventory, Zero Waste, and Zero Scraps.

The company also continues to improve its packaging practices. In 2024, 99% of LILYSILK's outer packaging was degradable, with a goal of reaching 100% by 2026. Many materials now carry FSC® certification.

LILYSILK's dedication extends to supplier partnerships. The company maintains a rigorous evaluation process, requiring partners to hold globally recognized certifications, including GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), RWS (Responsible Wool Standard), GCS (Good Cashmere Standard), and OEKO-TEX. This ensures that raw materials are ethically sourced and meet the highest environmental and social standards.

"For World Environment Day 2025, we are proud to share our progress toward a more sustainable future," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Our mission to inspire people to Live Spectacularly goes hand in hand with our commitment to sustainability. By reducing waste, improving supply chains, and building partnerships with aligned values, we aim to make a positive impact for our customers and the planet."

LILYSILK's 2024 Impact Report reinforces its position as a sustainability leader in the fashion industry, providing customers with high-quality, eco-conscious products and empowering them to make responsible choices.

Discover more at www.lilysilk.com or follow LILYSILK on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703948/LILYSILK_Shares_2024_Impact_Report_World_Environment_Day_Underscoring_Its.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-shares-2024-impact-report-on-world-environment-day-underscoring-its-ongoing-sustainability-efforts-302474058.html

