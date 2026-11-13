LITEON Showcases Cloud-to-Edge AI Innovation and NVIDIA MGX Platform at electronica 2026

MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301) showcases its cross-portfolio technology capabilities at electronica 2026, held November 10–13 in Munich, Germany. Under the theme "LITEON Powers AI," LITEON presents technologies spanning AI data center power, connectivity and Edge AI, advancing intelligent applications from cloud to edge.

As AI computing continues to scale and power density rises, LITEON showcases a comprehensive AI power portfolio supporting NVIDIA MGX and OCP Open Rack V3 (ORV3) architectures, spanning rack-level power delivery, energy backup and near-chip power conversion. At the rack level, LITEON showcases 110kW Power Shelf supporting the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 architecture, featuring active current sharing and input current smoothing to enhance power stability under dynamic AI workloads, as well as a 72kW Power Shelf that combines high power output with a space-efficient 1U design. LITEON also highlights the NVIDIA 800 VDC power architecture through an interactive virtual rack featuring 330kW, 880kW and 1.2MW configurations, illustrating the evolution from high-density racks toward megawatt-scale AI infrastructure.

LITEON further showcases its high-power Capacitor Backup Unit (CBU), providing energy support to enhance power resilience, alongside near-chip power technologies including Intermediate Bus Converters (IBCs), Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs) and high-efficiency Power Bricks to reduce conversion losses and support high-density AI computing.

Extending AI from cloud to edge, LITEON showcases across enterprise and industrial power, networking, 5G and Edge AI Vision solutions. The power portfolio includes 800W and 2,000W Common Redundant Power Supplies (CRPS), high-power PoE Injectors, 12W to 960W DIN Rail power supplies, industrial-grade AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies, and medical power solutions for diverse edge applications.

On the connectivity side, LITEON's Connected AI Edge ecosystem features O-RAN Radio Units supporting FR1 and FR2 bands and an AI-RAN solution built on the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform, integrating AI computing with 5G connectivity. LITEON also debuts its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution following the integration of U-MEDIA, alongside All-in-one Small Cells, Ethernet Switches and Wi-Fi Access Points.

For intelligent edge applications, LITEON showcases AI-powered security cameras and AI Boxes with local AI inference capabilities for real-time analysis and decision-making across smart buildings, healthcare, retail and industrial automation. Together, these technologies demonstrate LITEON's capabilities across power, connectivity and intelligent computing, supporting AI infrastructure from high-density data centers to intelligent edge applications.

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