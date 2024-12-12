Madrid Promotes Its New Year's Eve in Europe

Over 200,000 Europeans will choose Madrid to celebrate New Year’s Eve, including 8,000 Britons.

MADRID, SPAIN – EQS Newswire – 12 December 2024 - Madrid is promoting its New Year’s Eve celebrations across Europe with the launch of the MADRID DANCES CHRISTMAS campaign, highlighting the city’s appeal as one of the top European destinations for ringing in the new year.

With a diverse and inclusive offering of clubs, large-scale parties, and discos catering to all musical tastes and age groups, Madrid presents an attractive New Year’s Eve experience for everyone. The capital of Spain has become a hub for urban music and reggaeton, making Spanish the language of choice on dance floors worldwide.

Over 200,000 Europeans are expected to choose Madrid as their destination to celebrate New Year’s Eve. On this night, three out of every ten attendees at Madrid's nightlife venues will be foreigners, including more than 8,000 Britons. These visitors, aged between 20 and 45 years old (with an average age of 27.5), will come to Madrid invited by Erasmus friends or staying in tourist accommodations, hotels, and apartments.

According to data provided by Noche Madrid, the association representing clubs and discos in the Madrid region, 55% of attendees will purchase tickets in advance, with an average lead time of 18.6 days. One in five venues is expected to sell out before doors open. The average price for advance tickets is €34.40, which is 20% cheaper than buying tickets at the door.

The MADRID DANCES CHRISTMAS campaign aims to leverage social media as a tool to internationally promote Madrid's vibrant nightlife. It will focus on key cities visited earlier this year by the Greater Nightlife Madrid campaign, such as London, Milan, and Berlin. The initiative will include a fam trip featuring visits to some of Madrid's premier clubs, accompanied by influencers and content creators to boost promotion.

The MADRID DANCES CHRISTMAS campaign is jointly organized by Noche Madrid, the association of nightlife and entertainment venues in the Madrid region, and the Regional Department of Culture, Tourism, and Sports of the Community of Madrid.