circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

MAMMOTION Dives Into Pool Care With SPINO E1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

17 giugno 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Known for its innovative robotic lawn mowers, MAMMOTION now expands into pool care with the SPINO E1 — a cordless robotic pool cleaner that delivers pro-grade cleaning with entry-level accessibility.

HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leading innovator in robotic yard care solutions, today announces its first foray into pool care with SPINO E1 Robotic Pool Cleaner. Designed as an entry-level model with professional-grade results, the cordless SPINO E1 combines Triple-Motor, 5,800 GPH suction power, cleans up to 150㎡, 3.5-hour Nonstop Runtime, and SmartArc intelligent path planning to deliver spotless results across floors, walls, and waterlines—all at a disruptive price point.

MAMMOTION's first foray into pool cleaning delivers impressive performance at an accessible price point. The SPINO E1 combines powerful cleaning capabilities with intelligent features rarely found in entry-level models:

Unlike basic competitors,  SPINO E1 Robotic Pool Cleaner includes waterline parking for easy retrieval and a one-touch start. For added control, the MAMMOTION app (for use when the device is out of water) allows users to check battery status and select cleaning modes.

"At MAMMOTION, we believe technology should make outdoor living more enjoyable—whether it's a perfectly cut lawn or a sparkling clean pool. The SPINO E1 embodies our commitment to innovation that's both powerful and accessible" said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION."With its smart navigation and pro-level performance, we're giving pool owners more time to relax and less time to worry about maintenance.This is just the beginning of how we'll redefine pool care for homes everywhere."

The SPINO E1 is now officially available for pre-order across multiple global markets. In Europe and the UK, the product is offered at a special pre-order price of €599/£599 (including tax), reduced from the original retail price of €799/£799. In the United States, the SPINO E1 is available for pre-order at $599 (excluding tax), with a regular retail price of $799. Pre-orders will also roll out in Canada, Australia, Poland, and Sweden,  with local pricing varying by region.

To learn more about advanced outdoor care solutions, please visit mammotion.com.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to creating intelligent, high-quality, and eco-friendly outdoor solutions through innovative robotics. As the maker of the award-winning LUBA 2 AWD Series—named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024—and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION has transformed robotic lawn care for professionals and homeowners alike. With its new robotic pool cleaning product, the company is expanding its smart garden robotics lineup beyond lawns to pools, continuing its mission to make backyard maintenance easier, smarter, and more sustainable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710462/MAMMOTION_Dives_Into_Pool_Care_With_SPINO_E1_Robotic_Pool.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mammotion-dives-into-pool-care-with-spino-e1-robotic-pool-cleaner-302483723.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Israele-Iran, Trump: "Cessate il fuoco non mi basta" - Video
G7, Meloni vede Carney: "Momento complesso, attenzione a sicurezza e migrazione"
G7, Trump: "Putin parla solo con me, qui lo hanno cacciato" - Video
G7 al via, Meloni e le battute con Trump e Macron - Video
Israele, attacco alla tv dell'Iran: esplosione in studio e fuga - Video
Napoli, la pizza 'Cent'anni': salute, gusto e buon auspicio - Video
Al via a Napoli gli Stati generali della prevenzione
News to go
Estate, emergenza medici negli ospedali
New to go
Intelligenza artificiale, solo uno studente su 10 non l'ha mai usata
G7 in Canada, le videonews dal nostro inviato
Madre e figlia trovate morte a Villa Pamphili, il video dell'arresto in Grecia di Rexal Ford
Israele, missili Iran colpiscono Tel Aviv: il video dell'esplosione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza