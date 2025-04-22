May 12-14 | Exploring the Future of the Beauty Industry in China

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 12-14, 2025, the China Beauty Expo (CBE) will return to Shanghai for its 29th edition. This three-day exhibition will bring together high-quality beauty enterprises and products from more than 40 countries and regions, alongside professional buyers from over 100 countries. The event will cover all sectors of the beauty industry—from the supply chain and professional beauty services to finished cosmetic products. Over 432,000 visits are expected from agents, distributors, and wholesalers and brands, creating an innovative space for growth in the global beauty sector.

Themed 'Global New Launch, First in Shanghai

CBE will feature exciting new products from the world's top 100 beauty brands, including SHISEIDO, LG GROUP, CERAVE, PROYA GROUP, CHANDO GROUP, MATIS, LPG, BABOR, MATRISTAR, and PHYT'S and many others.

2000 CBE Finished Product Exhibitors' Categories:

1500 CBE Supply Chain Exhibitors' Categories:

Explore the World's Cosmetics Supply Depot!

Over 1,500 competitive and innovative cosmetics supply enterprises from around the world will participate, including leading names such as COSMAX, INTERCOS, KOLMAR, HCT, LEIDEX, and others. These companies offer one-stop solutions, from raw materials and OEM/ODM services to packaging and machinery equipment, enabling cosmetics brands to create differentiated products from the inside out.

Advancing Global Beauty Technology

Focusing on new global products and cutting-edge technology, CBE Supply Chain will launch a series of 'Global Beauty Technology New Products' release activities. These initiatives will provide increased exposure and business opportunities for new technological products, while helping companies enhance their corporate image and industry recognition through high-quality innovations.

Supply Chain-to-Manufacture Business Meetings

More than 200 professional buyers from 20 countries will engage in one-on-one meetings with Chinese supply chain companies during the show. This will help domestic enterprises expand their international presence and forge meaningful global partnerships.

Find more on our website: www.chinabeautyexpo.com

