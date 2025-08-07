Mews Recognised as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems

AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the leading operating system for hospitality, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems (PMS) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52038025, August 2025).

"Tech-forward hotel brands and properties that want a unified platform to drive efficiency and new revenue streams should consider Mews," notes the IDC MarketScape.

Mews powers over 12,500 future-ready properties, encompassing 620,000 rooms worldwide – chosen by ambitious brands like Choice Hotels International and Design Hotels. From its roots as a cloud pioneer, Mews continues to lead the transformation of hospitality technology with a platform designed to make hotels more efficient, adaptable, and guest-centric.

"It's remarkable how much has changed in just a few years – what started as a challenger in hospitality tech has grown into the leading platform for European hotels and rapidly expanding in North America. We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape 2025 marks an important milestone for us as the platform of choice for forward-thinking hoteliers." said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Still, the work doesn't end there. We're committed to continually innovating so that most hotels globally can build more profitable, forward-thinking businesses with Mews at the core. That mission, and promise, remains at the heart of everything we do."

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, added, "To lead today, you need vision, agility, and technology that scales with ambition. We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition confirms we're not just keeping pace with an evolving industry - we're setting the pace. We're proud to be a trusted platform for some of the world's most innovative hotel brands, and we're just getting started."

From Cloud Pioneer to Global Platform

Founded in 2012 by Richard Valtr and led by CEO Matt Welle, Mews has grown far-beyond its start-up origins. Today, the company employs over 1,250 people in more than 20 countries, with over 500 dedicated to R&D and product development. Its cloud-based platform unifies core property management, guest journeys, revenue management, payments, business intelligence, and a robust hospitality marketplace – all powering the modern hospitality ecosystem.

AI-Powered Innovation and Guest-First Technology

Mews is a leader with guest-first innovation and next-generation AI, ensuring hotels can grow, adapt, and thrive. Enhanced features, like automated guest data management, AI-powered Smart Tips, and flexible booking with Mews Spaces, continue to set the standard for operational agility and revenue generation.

Dorothy Creamer commented, "From the outset, Mews has empowered hospitality brands to innovate and scale with seamless upgrades and disruptive technology. Mews' product-first, guest-centric approach ensures a strong foundation to continue building the future of hospitality."

See why IDC MarketScape named Mews a leader PMS.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering 12,500 Customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global Management to transform hospitality.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

