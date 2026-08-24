Mistral and HUMAIN Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Sovereign AI in Saudi Arabia and Regionally

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mistral and HUMAIN today announced a strategic collaboration spanning AI infrastructure, advanced model development, and the deployment of AI solutions in Saudi Arabia and across the region. Together, the companies will pursue the development and localization of advanced AI models, with initial areas of focus including cybersecurity and voice. The companies also plan to develop frontier models that perform strongly in Arabic language to help support the broader region. This represents a collaboration in the hundreds of millions of Euros. As part of the collaboration, Mistral will explore using HUMAIN's data center infrastructure to support growing local compute needs. HUMAIN and Mistral also plan to develop a joint go-to-market strategy in Saudi Arabia focused on bringing advanced AI solutions to regulated industries.

The collaboration is designed to meet growing demand for sovereign AI: AI that keeps data, intelligence, compute, and operations under the customer's control. That means data can remain within customer-defined boundaries, models can be adapted and owned on open weights, training and inference can run on infrastructure and in jurisdictions the customer chooses, and AI systems can be deployed, governed, observed, and improved over time without ceding control of the learning loop to an external platform. This is especially important in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and the public sector, where security, compliance, resilience, and operational autonomy are non-negotiable.

This collaboration also reflects a broader shift in how AI is being adopted globally, through partnerships that combine local infrastructure, market knowledge, and sovereign AI capabilities. Mistral and HUMAIN believe that supporting AI innovation in the region requires both the compute capacity to meet demand over time and the open, customizable AI models that allow organizations to innovate on their own terms. This collaboration will support long-term AI innovation, performance, cost control, and operational sovereignty.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Follow HUMAIN on: X | LinkedIn

About MISTRAL

Mistral is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions as well as end-to-end infrastructure with Mistral Compute. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Learn more at mistral.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties and subsequent commercial agreements. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit HUMAIN.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mistral-and-humain-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-advance-sovereign-ai-in-saudi-arabia-and-regionally-302858633.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.