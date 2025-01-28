circle x black
Martedì 28 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 12:42
Monster Vape Labs Welcomes New EMEA Sales & Marketing Director

28 gennaio 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Vape Labs, the originators and producers of Jam Monster e-liquids and disposable vape devices, is proud to announce two significant milestones in its global growth strategy.

Over the last year, the company has officially expanded its operations into Europe with an innovative facility in Athens, Greece, making Monster Vape Labs the first US-based e-liquid company to establish a designated team in the European market. Alongside this expansion, Monster Vape Labs has appointed Chet Govind as the new EMEA Sales & Marketing Director, underscoring its commitment to strengthening relationships with clients and driving innovation across the region.

Leadership to Drive Growth

The addition of Chet Govind as EMEA Sales & Marketing Director will further enhance Monster Vape Labs' presence in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Govind brings a wealth of experience in strategic partnerships, compliance intelligence, bespoke marketing strategies, and relationship growth planning.

"I am excited to join Monster Vape Labs during this pivotal time," said Govind. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive customer engagement and support the company's ambitious growth plans in the EMEA region."

Strengthening Global Leadership

Supported by a strong leadership team, including EU Director of Operations Dimitris Agrafiotis, EU Sales Director Monir Gamany and International Brand Manager Batel Cohen, Monster Vape Labs is well-positioned to lead the vaping industry in innovation, creativity, and customer satisfaction.

Dimitris Agrafiotis, EU Director of Operations at Monster Vape Labs, emphasized the significance of these developments: "With our expanded presence in Europe and a world-class team, we are in an excellent position to enhance our offerings and strengthen our relationships with industry professionals."

About Monster Vape Labs

Founded in 2016, Monster Vape Labs revolutionized the vaping industry by producing the highest-quality e-liquids in a state-of-the-art, ISO and GMP-certified facility in Orlando, FL. Known for its Jam Monster and Tobacco Monster flavor lines, Monster Vape Labs delivers a premium vaping experience that supports adults of legal age in transitioning away from combustible cigarettes.

The company's global expansion and continued leadership reflect its mission to combine innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction for clients worldwide.

For more information about Monster Vape Labs' expansion, team, or product lines, visit www.Monstervapelabs.eu or contact Chet Govind at  cgovind@monstergrp.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605113/Chet_Govind.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605112/Monster_Vape_Labs_eu_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monster-vape-labs-welcomes-new-emea-sales--marketing-director-302360867.html

