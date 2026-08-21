Morpho Launches Desktop UV Printer on Kickstarter, Transforming Creative Work with New Vision

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpho, a brand specializing in desktop UV printing technology, has launched its desktop UV printer on Kickstarter. Within the first 16 hours, the campaign raised over $7 million from nearly 2,000 backers.

Morpho is designed for artists, Etsy sellers, and small business owners seeking reliable physical creation tools. Independent creators frequently encounter long lead times, high minimum order quantities, and unpredictable vendor costs when producing customized products. Morpho addresses these challenges by providing industrial-grade printing technology in a desktop format, enabling users to manage production themselves.

Unlike 3D printers or laser cutters that fabricate objects from raw materials, Morpho enhances existing items by adding color and tactile texture to a wide range of materials. The device offers more than 1,000 built-in textures and effects, and can convert real-world surfaces into relief texture up to 60mm in height. It also supports unique finishing techniques, including glitter and crystal effects.

To accommodate a wide variety of objects, Morpho features one of the largest enclosed print chambers in its category, while maintaining a compact desktop footprint. Its proprietary EcoInk™ formulation enables low-odor printing, allowing users to safely observe production in real time. The integrated Smart Alignment system automatically detects object heights and contours, minimizing manual setup errors and simplifying the creation process.

Morpho's multidisciplinary team includes engineers, color scientists, software developers, product designers, and manufacturing specialists. Founder Mingyu "Brett" Wang previously led R&D and engineering teams at DJI and holds over 500 global patents. Wang envisions Morpho as an intuitive, dependable tool that makes professional physical creation accessible to homes and studios worldwide.

"At Morpho, we address challenges directly and act quickly on feedback from our community," said Wang. "We put user well-being at the heart of our design and seek solutions grounded in fundamental physical principles. This ongoing commitment to improvement and pursuit of beauty defines both our culture and our products."

The Morpho Kickstarter campaign is now live with early bird pricing.

About Morpho

Morpho is a pioneering consumer-tech company dedicated to redefining the printing and coloring of the physical world. Acting as the "color engine" for creators, Morpho's mission is to turn every physical surface into a canvas for creators' inspiration by bringing industrial-grade precision and masterful color management to the desktop.

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