MSA Safety launches A1X: The next generation WinGrip Vacuum Anchor for aircraft maintenance

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety has announced the launch of the A1X™, its latest WinGrip® vacuum anchor designed to help make aircraft maintenance safer, faster and more versatile. The WinGrip® A1X™ vacuum anchor represents the latest evolution of MSA's proven AIO (All-In-One) WinGrip® system, delivering a lighter, more compact solution that meets the demands of modern aviation maintenance operations.

Engineered for the way maintenance teams work

The A1X vacuum anchor creates a secure, non-invasive anchor point on aircraft wing surfaces using vacuum suction technology, designed to enable maintenance technicians to work safely on wings and fuselages without causing damage to the aircraft. The A1X vacuum anchor is powered by refillable air or gas supplied cylinders that create the suction for the anchor points to use.

Developed in close collaboration with customers and shaped by real-world feedback from maintenance crews, the A1X vacuum anchor is purpose-built to remove the practical barriers that can prevent teams from deploying fall protection equipment in the field.

At just 7kg – 35% lighter than its predecessor – and with a reduced diameter of 350 mm (down from 480 mm), the A1X vacuum anchor is more portable and easier to handle than previous generations. The redesigned pneumatic system doubles the number of anchor repositions achievable from a single cylinder, reducing the need to carry spare cylinders and streamlining the workflow for technicians operating under time-sensitive conditions.

Broader aircraft compatibility

One of the most important advances of the A1X vacuum anchor is its expanded compatibility. The reduced pad diameter means the A1X vacuum anchor can now be used on smaller aircraft that were previously outside the scope of WinGrip technology, including business jets, private aviation and commercial airliners. The A1X vacuum anchor is approved for use by all major aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus and Boeing, giving maintenance teams the confidence to deploy it as part of their standard procedures.

Designed for every environment

The A1X vacuum anchor is deliberately designed to operate without electronics, allowing it to be used safely in environments where fuel vapours may be present, such as during refuelling operations, and with no electrical components, the A1X vacuum anchor creates no ignition risk. An integrated audio alarm system provides real-time status feedback, and the unit can maintain its seal even in the event of flow interruption.

Fully self-contained within its dedicated air cylinder, the A1X vacuum anchor requires no external air supply or fixed infrastructure, making it equally effective in a maintenance hangar, on the apron, or at a remote location. It is designed to perform reliably across a wide range of environmental conditions, from high-altitude facilities to hot and cold climates.

Purpose-built for A & B checks

The WinGrip A1X vacuum anchor is optimised for line maintenance and airline-industry standardized A & B check operations. During A & B check operations, where speed and flexibility are paramount, the A1X vacuum anchor portability means a single technician can deploy and reposition one of the two anchor points independently, without the need for overhead lifeline infrastructure or additional crew. For larger C & D check operations requiring multiple workers on the wing simultaneously, MSA's full lifeline WinGrip systems remain available.

Customer-led innovation for aircraft maintenance

"The A1X vacuum anchor was developed from listening to the people who use WinGrip every day," said Jose Sanchez, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and President of EMEA Business. "We know that if a tool isn't deployed, it isn't protecting anyone, so we focus on removing every barrier between a technician and their safety equipment. The result is the most capable, most portable WinGrip anchor we've ever built, featuring compatibility with a broader range of aircraft than any previous generation. In an industry where every minute counts, we believe the A1X vacuum anchor sets a new standard for working at height on aircraft."

The A1X vacuum anchor comes with two anchor points, with one serving as the primary vacuum anchor unit within the WinGrip vacuum anchor kit, accompanied by a secondary "flying" anchor for triangulated anchor configurations; a dedicated air cylinder; a pressure line; and a set of personal protective equipment. Each kit can be designed to meet the customer's specific requirements.

Available and on display at MRO Europe

The A1X vacuum anchor will be on display at MRO Europe in October 2026, where MSA Safety's team will be available for product demonstrations and one-to-one briefings.

For more information about the A1X vacuum anchor, click here.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

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