MWC 2025 | Huawei Shares Recent Accomplishments of Intelligent Converged Telco Cloud

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI technologies advance, telco clouds are entering a new era of intelligence. Huawei is the pioneer in introducing AI to telco clouds with its intelligent converged telco cloud solution, establishing the industry's first foundation of AI computing power. This solution delivers leading telecom infrastructure for global operators, enabling them to tackle complex network challenges while fostering three forms of intelligence for the core network: service intelligence, network intelligence, and O&M intelligence.

As 5G-Advanced and AI technologies continue to evolve, telco clouds are shifting towards containerization and intelligence.

Huawei has taken the lead by launching the dual-engine telco cloud based on OpenStack and Kubernetes. This solution allows operators to adopt containers through capacity expansion rather than new deployments, enabling network and storage resources to be shared. It simplifies O&M, and facilitates a smooth transition to the container era. In August 2024, IOH, Indonesia's second-largest communications company, collaborated with Huawei to achieve the world's largest PS network consolidation utilizing this pioneering dual-engine container architecture, marking a significant industry milestone.

The mobile communications industry has ushered in the AI era. As the first AI enablement platform for the core network, Huawei's intelligent converged telco cloud offers advanced general-purpose and intelligent computing power, complemented by high-performance storage and network devices. This solution natively accommodates various deployment models, including both VM-oriented and container-oriented approaches. It also facilitates the three intelligences of the core network to equip operators with optimal AI service capabilities.

Amid global energy shortages and the emphasis on environmental sustainability, energy conservation has become essential for the telecom industry. In response, Huawei enables system-level energy-saving for the telco cloud infrastructure. The solution encompasses green hardware, a green cloud platform, a green management system, and green NEs, driving a thorough green transformation. Utilizing intelligent algorithms that account for peak and off-peak service times, the system automatically adjusts CPU frequency without disrupting services so that operators can achieve sustained energy savings.

MWC 2025 will run from March 3 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei eagerly anticipates discussing the future of telco cloud-native and AI integration with industry partners, as we embark on a new chapter in the era of mobile AI together. See you at MWC 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629465/Huawei_Shares_Recent_Accomplishments_Intelligent_Converged_Telco_Cloud.jpg