Nasuni Acquires DryvIQ, Enabling Organizations to Classify, Secure, and Activate Unstructured Data to Unlock AI Business Value

As Enterprises Move to Modernize Data Management Strategies, Adding Content Intelligence and Governance Will Enable Visibility and Control at Scale

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, the unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI, today announced it has acquired DryvIQ, a leader in intelligent unstructured data management. The acquisition adds AI-powered content intelligence and governance capabilities to the Nasuni File Data Platform — including content-level discovery and classification, sensitivity detection, and automated policy-driven governance — giving organizations greater visibility and control over unstructured data, not just within Nasuni, but across more than 40 cloud and on-premises repositories.

"Our customers are looking to us for help with data strategies to support safe AI access in a world of rising infrastructure costs. To meet that need, this year we've added best-in-class edge performance with Resilio, permission-aware AI access with AI Activate, and now content intelligence and governance with DryvIQ," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni. "With UniFS as the foundation, no other solution manages, moves, classifies, governs, and activates enterprise file data in a single platform. Customers have been attempting to stitch together a solution across multiple vendors for years. Now Nasuni provides one platform to manage, protect, and activate unstructured data with proven impact on both cost reduction and productivity gains."

With the addition of DryvIQ, Nasuni enables enterprises to:

Manage

Protect

Activate

"Organizations are increasingly focused on turning unstructured data into a strategic asset, but content is scattered across dozens of repositories, and most of it has never been classified," said Mark Brazeau, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at DryvIQ. "By joining Nasuni, we can bring our content intelligence and governance capabilities directly into a cloud-native file platform, giving customers a single, governed foundation to classify, protect, and activate data wherever it lives."

DryvIQ is available to use immediately, and Nasuni plans to deepen the integration with its file data platform over the coming months. To learn more about the acquisition, click here.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading unstructured data platform for enterprises where file data is mission-critical for both people and AI. We power the operational file layer where work happens to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data so teams can work smarter, reduce costs, and operate securely without limits.

Built on a patented architecture that fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services — including permissions, versioning, and a global namespace — Nasuni delivers high-performance file access, global data availability, and a scalable, governed, AI-ready single source of truth across every major cloud.

Trusted by more than 1,300 enterprises globally, Nasuni helps organizations modernize file infrastructure, strengthen data security, and support AI-driven operations. Learn more at www.nasuni.com.

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ enables organizations to manage the full content lifecycle with intelligence, speed, and scale. As enterprises race to accelerate AI adoption, reduce risk, and control cost, unstructured content remains their largest and least-governed asset. DryvIQ solves this through intelligent, context-driven lifecycle management spanning 40+ cloud and on-premises systems, empowering the world's largest organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and govern with confidence. Trusted by more than 1,100 global organizations and powering transformation for leading Fortune 1000 enterprises, DryvIQ delivers the scale, security, and performance required to make content truly business-ready for governance, compliance, archival, and retention. For more information, visit www.dryviq.com.

Media Contact

US: Hannah FairbanksV2 CommunicationsPhone: 617-426-2222Email: nasuni@v2comms.com

Europe: Ryan WatersBracken PRPhone: +44 (0)7591 004 738Email: nasunipr@bracken-pr.com

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