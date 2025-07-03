Next-Gen Construction: 200 & 500kVA hybrid fuel-cell power

Elemental Energy launches its latest 200 & 500kVA hybrid hydrogen-BESS solution to optimise power supplies and eliminate combustion generators.

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Energy launched its latest H2IPO200 & 500 systems at VINCI Group's Innovation Inspiration Day 2025. Built to deliver reliable, renewable power and eliminate combustion generators on grid restricted sites, particularly common in the UK and European construction industry.

Founder and CEO, Michael Patterson says "It is exciting to launch our new H2IPO models which have been in development over the last 2 years and are now ready for commercial markets. Clean hydrogen power is now a real option to replace fossil fuels."

The new designs build on the company's H2IPO100, first introduced in 2024 as a deployable microgrid product for distributed energy sites. The H2IPO range tackles reliance on combustion fuels by creating a single energy hub that smoothly integrates and controls multiple power sources, including hydrogen fuel-cells.

For the construction sector, this is an alternative to the current "stepping-stone" of battery systems (BESS) charged by combustion generators. The H2IPO's large integrated BESS matches what you find on many sites today and can be charged directly by any on site AC or DC power supplies (capped grid feeds, solar panels, other generators) or its internal hydrogen fuel-cells, from Toyota Motor Europe.

The innovative design delivers:

The result is a plug-and-play energy hub with a 15+ year service life that significantly simplifies on-site power delivery.

Patterson said: "We recognised the need for a one-stop-shop energy hub that optimises any source of available power and integrates hydrogen fuel-cells at optimal efficiency. With H2IPO we have achieved this in an extremely compact and robust product."

He added that "Replacing the generator was only one piece of the puzzle, we saw the industry struggling with system integration and with getting clean hydrogen fuel to sites. Combined with our hydrogen mini-trailer, H2IPO cuts fuel costs and makes it really simple to power a site with hydrogen."

Manufacturability improvements in the new models now enable growth of a fleet of the power hubs for the UK and EU.

Elemental Energy is an advanced energy and hydrogen engineering company developing leading solutions that integrate renewables and hydrogen for modern power systems. The company is based in the UK and operating internationally. For more information, visit www.elemental.energy

