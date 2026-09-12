Nocpix Launches ACE 2: The Next Generation of Its Flagship Thermal Riflescope

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 12, Nocpix officially launched the ACE 2 Series, its next-generation flagship thermal riflescope lineup, including the ACE 2 S60R, ACE 2 H50R, and ACE 2 H35R. Building on the foundation of the original ACE, ACE 2 advances the flagship experience across three core areas: Ocular Zoom Ahead. Image Quality Ahead. Integrated LRF Ahead.

Ocular Zoom Ahead: From Optical Zoom to Hybrid Zoom

ACE 2 introduces Ocular Zoom 2.0, combining optical and digital magnification in a coordinated hybrid zoom system. As users rotate the zoom ring, magnification, interface and reticle work together to retain useful detail and keep key information visible. With 60mm eye relief and a 10mm exit pupil, the system delivers a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

Focus isn't simply how much a thermal riflescope can magnify, but how much hunters can still see when it does.

Image Quality Ahead: Nocpix-Developed Thermal Sensor with NETD≤12mK

ACE 2 takes image quality beyond resolution alone. Its Nocpix-developed thermal sensor delivers thermal sensitivity down to NETD≤12mK, captures finer temperature differences and more useful thermal information from the scene.

Combined with the upgraded R+ 2.0 imaging algorithm, ACE 2 improves noise control, dynamic range and detail reconstruction to produce cleaner, sharper, and more natural thermal images. The imaging system maintains clarity across changing hunting conditions, from moving targets and fine-detail identification to challenging environments such as rain, fog and low thermal contrast.

Image Quality Ahead means not just seeing more pixels, but seeing more of what matters.

Integrated LRF Ahead: More Reliable Precision

ACE 2 introduces Integrated LRF 2.0, retaining ranging capability of up to 1,200 meters while improving performance in challenging conditions such as rain and fog.

Working alongside Ballistic Calculation 2.0, the system uses distance, shooting angle, and wind information to provide more relevant ballistic data and support faster, more informed decisions in the field.

A More Complete Flagship Experience

Beyond its three core advances, ACE 2 is designed to deliver a more complete flagship experience. Every ACE 2 model weighs under 1kg, while central focus control, Intelligent Tracking and more further enhance the field experience.

Building on the flagship foundation established by ACE, ACE 2 takes another step forward.

This is ACE 2. Generations Ahead.

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