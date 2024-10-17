Cerca nel sito
 
OCEAN SPRAY® INGREDIENTS UNVEILS NEW FLAVOR & INNOVATION TRENDS AT SIAL PARIS 2024 EXPOSITION

17 ottobre 2024 | 03.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WHATOcean Spray® Ingredients, in partnership with Bösch Boden Spies GmbH & Co. KG, will be at the SIAL Paris Exposition in Hall 8, stand #D159 highlighting an assortment of "Crantastic" snack mixes and more. Attendees can experience bright and bold snack concepts featuring the versatility of Ocean Spray® Ingredients' high-quality Sweetened Dried Cranberry (SDC) offerings suitable for a wide variety of food applications.

Snack mix concepts will showcase emerging flavor combinations and consumer trends including French Toast, Matcha Latte and Cheese Pretzel. Concepts include Ocean Spray®'s Soft and Moist SDC, Raspberry Infused SDC, Glycerated SDC, Double Diced SDC and Cranberry Seeds to deliver both function and flavor.

Ocean Spray® will also introduce several new flavored cranberry options including Brown Sugar SDC, Sour Blueberry Lemon SDC and Chili Lime SDC—and samples will be available.

Attendees are also invited to stop by the stand beginning at 3 p.m. each day (20th-22nd) where bartenders will serve a variety of cocktails featuring Ocean Spray® products as well as corresponding snack mixes to accompany the drinks.

WHENSIAL Exhibition: October 19-23, 2024

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS: Ocean Spray® Ingredients Senior Managing Director, Global Ingredients, Sarah O'Neil, will be at the stand during SIAL and available for media interviews.

WHYOcean Spray® Ingredients brings its versatile portfolio of Sweetened Dried Cranberry ingredients, deep consumer insights, culinary support and innovation teams to help SIAL attendees and manufacturers envision how easily cranberries can be incorporated into winning formulations for their end applications.

WHERESalon International de l'Alimentation (SIAL) 2024 Exhibition, Paris Nord Villepinte, France

Media Contact: Carrie Livingston, VP of Media Relations, carrie@colinkurtis.com, +1 815 519 8302

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAYIn 1930, Ocean Spray® was founded by three maverick farmers—bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529968/Ocean_Spray_Ingredients__Bright_and_bold_snacks_featuring_cranberries_from_Ocean_Spray_Ingredients.jpg

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529969/Ocean_Spray_Ingredients__Bright_and_bold_snacks_featuring_cranberries_from_Ocean_Spray_Ingredients.jpg

/PRNewswire -- Oct. 17, 2024/

