OCIANA® Qualifies as Supplier under Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

Qualification across three DDI streams positions OCIANA® as a digital intelligence, multi-sensor integration and mission-support platform for Canada's emerging uncrewed systems ecosystem.

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCIANA® (Global Spatial Technology Solutions Inc. or GSTS) is pleased to announce that it has qualified as a supplier under the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace Supply Arrangement across Stream 2 – Digital Enablers, Stream 3 – Systems Integration, and Stream 5 – Innovation and Experimentation.

Led collaboratively by the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Defence Investment Agency (DIA), the Defence Drone Initiative is designed to accelerate the development, testing, adaptation and production of Canadian uncrewed and autonomous systems and provide the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) with more agile access to emerging technologies and operational capabilities.

Qualification establishes OCIANA® as an eligible supplier within the DDI Marketplace and gives the company the opportunity to compete for future requirements within its qualified streams.

"By integrating information from multiple space-based, terrestrial and uncrewed sensors, OCIANA® can provide operators with a more complete intelligence picture to support mission planning, threat detection and the effective deployment of uncrewed systems," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of OCIANA®.

OCIANA® can support uncrewed and autonomous operations by:

"Canada's investment in uncrewed and autonomous systems is creating an opportunity to fundamentally change how maritime operations are conducted," said Kolacz. "The value of these systems increases significantly when they are connected to a broader intelligence environment like that offered by OCIANA®"

To learn more about OCIANA®, visit OCIANA.com

About OCIANA

OCIANA® is a global maritime intelligence company helping organizations move from awareness to action. For defence and security missions, OCIANA® helps teams identify the behaviours that need investigation, detect threats earlier, interpret intent faster, and act with confidence. For maritime supply chain organizations, OCIANA® powers smarter voyage and resource planning, reducing fuel consumption, easing port congestion, and streamlining vessel turnarounds.

For more information, visit OCIANA.com.

Media Contact: Anu Sood, Director, Marketing, press@ociana.com

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