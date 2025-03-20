circle x black
Oclean Advocates a Scientific Oral Care Routine

20 marzo 2025 | 17.22
SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Oral Health Day on March 20 approaches, the Council of European Dentists (CED) has provided startling data: 76% of EU adults demonstrate improper manual brushing technique – a deficit directly linked to the prevalence of preventable gingivitis.

*Refer to(British Dental Journal, 2021)

Through 3 years of research into users' oral care habits, Oclean offers the following 6-Step Scientific Oral Care Routine to improve the level of oral hygiene care

Step 1: Tongue Cleaning – Clean your tongue from night coating and volatile sulfur compounds with a scraper in the morning.Step 2: Dental Flossing – Use dental floss to remove food residue between teeth at night.Step 3: Water Flossing – Use oral irrigator to remove food particles between teeth for better interdental cleaningness.

*Note: Water flossers can't fully replace dental floss.

Step 4: Brushing Teeth – At least twice a day with your manual toothbrush or electric toothbrush. Recommended minimum 2 min to ensure your teeth are well cleaned

"However, the truth is that a manual toothbrush can perform approximately 300-600 cleaning movements in a minute, while a sonic toothbrush can generate up to 84,000 in the same time. The difference is not only in the number of movements, but also in their effectiveness," the dentist explained." - Dr. Márk Dergez explained.

Step 5: Mouthwash – Use mouthwash to freshen your breath, but also works to kill the bacteria. Don't rinse after brushing or using mouthwash—fluoride needs to stay on your teeth.

Step 6: Tool Sanitization – Put your toothbrush on uv sanitizer to ensure the bacteria that might get on your brush heads over the day or night gets removed.

*Each person's health condition might be different. Above guideline is for reference only. If you have special circumstances, please consult with your dentist.

Based on the research, Oclean developed a series of smart devices to help users to follow the above Scientific Oral Care Routines. Now the oral care industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with a strong focus on technology-driven innovation. Oclean has pioneered advancements in sonic toothbrush technology, which delivers exceptional cleaning power while maintaining ultra-quiet operation. 

To celebrate the World Oral Health Day, Oclean pre-launch its 2025 flagship model: X Ultra 20, the new generation of the X Ultra. While retaining X Ultra original Real time AI Voice Guidance, Smart Screen with instant feedback, up to 40 days battery life，updated the Maglev 4.0 Motor with 40°Super-wide Vibration Tech which has undergone a comprehensive engineering overhaul, the mechanism achieves an oscillatory frequency of 84,000 movements/min that can bring you deeper and thorough cleaning experience.

On World Oral Health Day, Oclean invites you to reimagine your routine. The future of oral care isn't about brushing harder, but smarter. And it starts with a single, pivotal choice: the tool you trust to guard your smile.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646323/Oclean_world_oral_health_day.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371947/5226546/Oclean_Logo.jpg

