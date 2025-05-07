circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 13:25
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Omnira Software Acquires Adept Solutions to Deliver Production Accounting Capabilities with Axis™

07 maggio 2025 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnira Software is pleased to announce the acquisition of Adept Solutions, the leader in comprehensive production accounting solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Adept has delivered hydrocarbon accounting solutions for the oil and gas industry for nearly two decades. Adept's product, Axis™, is used by oil companies around the world, ranging from small independents to large nationals and multinational corporations, for the business-critical activities of production allocation and reporting. Axis™ is a flexible system that allows operators to have complete accountability of production, leading to improved data integrity and deeper operational insight.

"By combining Adept's comprehensive production accounting solutions with Omnira's suite, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering software that helps our clients make better capital investment decisions and optimize operational execution," said Francisco Gomez, CEO at Omnira Software. "From production and forecasting to planning and reserves management, we continue to expand Omnira's offering to support our clients with the best-in-class products and services to which they are accustomed, driving efficiencies, data confidence, and insights for better decision-making."

"We established Adept and devised the concept of Axis nearly 20 years ago. So, we are pleased to be joining a like-minded company where our people and Axis will continue to thrive," said Richard Alderson, Managing Director at Adept Solutions. "Joining Omnira will allow us to continue focusing on innovation and expanding our geographical reach."

We are excited to welcome the Adept team to Omnira.

About Omnira Software

Omnira Software offers software solutions to help E&P companies make better capital investments and operational decisions. Its solutions support business-critical processes, delivering efficiencies, confidence in the data, and insight to develop hydrocarbon resources while maximizing shareholder value. Omnira is a member of the Carina portfolio of Vela Software, a subsidiary of Canadian public company Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU]

About Adept Solutions

Adept Solutions develops and supports hydrocarbon accounting systems for the oil and gas industry. Its product, Axis™, is used by oil companies worldwide for the business-critical activities of production allocation and reporting.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omnira-software-acquires-adept-solutions-to-deliver-production-accounting-capabilities-with-axis-302446305.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bayesian, legale famiglia della vittima: "Fondamentale esame delle scatole nere" - Video
News to go
India-Pakistan, cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Sciopero treni, sindacati: "Adesione quasi totale"
Sinner, il punto fortunato fa infuriare Vagnozzi - Video
Paul e la Lazio: "Io tifoso grazie a Opelka, spero nella Champions" - Video
Sinner, l'assalto dei bambini: cori e autografi agli Internazionali - Video
News to go
Bonus donne, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Mattarella in visita alla tomba di Papa Francesco a Santa Maria Maggiore
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri
News to go
Israele, gabinetto sicurezza approva piano espansione offensiva a Gaza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza