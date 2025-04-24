OMRON Healthcare Donates 4,000 Blood Pressure Monitors and Advances AFib Screening with AI-based Intellisense AFib Technology

- Intellisense AFib Technology Able to Detect Possible Atrial Fibrillation with Every Measurement; May 17 Marks World Hypertension Day during May Measurement Month -

KYOTO, Japan, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Muko, Kyoto Prefecture; hereinafter referred to as "the Company") is proud to continue its long-term commitment to the sponsorship of May Measurement Month (MMM), an awareness-raising campaign of blood pressure monitoring. As part of this commitment, the Company will donate approximately 4,000 blood pressure monitors to MMM. This year, the donated devices include blood pressure monitors that detect possible atrial fibrillation (AFib) using the new AI-based Intellisense AFib technology, as well as blood pressure monitors featuring integrated ECG technology.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202504177579-O1-SWNJGnOc

OMRON Healthcare has partnered with MMM since 2017 to promote and help to create awareness of the dangers of raised blood pressure and hypertension and to date has donated approximately 30,000 blood pressure monitors across 100 countries. Now, in its seventh year running, this initiative has been crucial in educating hypertensive patients to measure their blood pressure and to support early detection of AFib to help reduce stroke risk.

"Atrial fibrillation is a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia, and people with high blood pressure are at significantly greater risk of developing it. Regular monitoring of blood pressure is a crucial tool in identifying those risks and enables people to manage hypertension more effectively. With the donation of these monitors, we are able to support earlier detection, better treatment and, ultimately, save more lives," said Professor Neil R Poulter, Chief Investigator and Chair of Trustees, of May Measurement Month.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is responsible for more than 10 million deaths worldwide each year. And alarmingly, approximately 1 in 4 people with AFib are initially asymptomatic.*1 If left untreated, hypertension increases the risk of developing life-threatening cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart failure. Early detection and proper treatment of hypertension can prevent serious complications. Home blood pressure monitoring is associated with better blood pressure control and therefore enhances prevention.

This year's MMM will be held from May 1 to July 31. The event will offer hands-on blood pressure measurements and provide advice on diet and blood pressure management. Additionally, visitors, in some regions, will be able to assess their AFib risk through blood pressure measurements and ECG recordings. Studies have confirmed that the incidence of AFib is about three times higher in hypertensive patients than in those with normal blood pressure*2. By donating blood pressure monitors that can detect the possibility of AFib to MMM, the Company is providing an opportunity to raise awareness of its risks among hypertensive patients.

For more information about MMM, please visit: www.maymeasure.org.

*1 Gibbs H, et al; Clinical Outcomes in Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Atrial Fibrillation Presentations in GARFIELD-AF: Implications for AF Screening. Am J Med. 2021 Jul;134(7):893-901.e11.

*2 Senoo K, Yukawa A, Ohkura T, et al. Screening for untreated atrial fibrillation in the elderly population: A community-based study. Pizzi C, ed. PLoS ONE.2022;17(6):e0269506.

