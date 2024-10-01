Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:53
comunicato stampa

OPTEL and Worximity Join Forces to Boost Line Performance with Real-Time OEE Solutions

01 ottobre 2024 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEL, a global leader in traceability and vision systems, and Worximity, a leading provider of OEE and real-time production monitoring, are partnering to help manufacturers boost operational efficiency.

With its established presence on over 6,000 factory lines, OPTEL will now offer Worximity's real-time production monitoring and analytics software. Customers will be able to leverage a wealth of data and insights to improve throughput and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), all while reducing downtimes, waste and costs. It's the data-driven solution that today's manufacturers need to stay ahead in the market with optimized resources.

"With the implementation of serialization regulations for our pharmaceutical customers, we've observed operational inefficiencies, particularly around line speed and rejection rates. We are committed to reversing this trend by offering innovative technologies like Worximity's solutions to help our customers produce more with their existing assets and resources," said Louis Roy, President of OPTEL. "Worximity impressed us with its ease of use, rapid installation, and expertise in driving continuous improvement on the shop floor."

"When OPTEL approached us about adding value to their existing equipment for their customers, the partnership was an obvious fit," said Yannick Desmarais, Founder and CEO of Worximity. "Through our collaboration, we offer a non-intrusive, plug-and-play OEE solution that can be deployed in less than a day, typically driving OEE improvements of 10-25% within the first year."

This partnership offers manufacturers substantial efficiency gains through real-time production data monitoring, enabling smarter decision-making, reduced downtimes, and increased productivity. Given that a 3-5% improvement in OEE typically leads to a 1% increase in profit, this collaboration between OPTEL and Worximity has the potential to significantly boost profitability by streamlining production processes and reducing inefficiencies.

Manufacturers can discover OPTEL and Worximity solutions first-hand at CPHI Milan, October 8-10 in Hall 18 Booth H41, and at Pack-Expo, November 3-6 in Hall W, Booth 13079.

ABOUT OPTEL

For 35 years, OPTEL Group has developed traceability technologies for industries including pharmaceuticals, metals and minerals, batteries, food and beverage, agrochemicals, and CPG. From raw material to consumer, our solutions ensure regulatory compliance and optimize supply chain performance. Optchain™, our supply chain visibility platform, supports ESG compliance and transparent product life cycles. TrackSafe provides manufacturing solutions with serialization, aggregation, and AI vision systems, while VerifyBrand™ focuses on downstream traceability, government compliance, and counterfeiting prevention. Trusted globally, OPTEL tracks billions of products annually for leading brands. Founded in 1989, OPTEL is a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Canada, with facilities in Germany, Ireland, India, and Brazil.

ABOUT WORXIMITY

Since its founding in 2011, Worximity Technology Inc. has helped improve the performance of more than 3,000 projects in North America thanks to its innovative technologies that enable automated data collection, real-time operations monitoring, automated analytical reports, and preventive and predictive advice. The company also plays a leading role in promoting the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0.

The Tilelytics dashboard highlights production opportunities over a specific period, with noticeable efficiency drops in two lines. It shows total gains and gains per opportunity across projects, along with the key metric, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), based on a defined time slot. The Tile+ dashboard provides a real-time visual of the production line's performance, focusing on Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) metrics—Quality, Availability, and Performance. It highlights alerts triggered by unplanned downtime and showcases data for a specific shift. The graph gives a clear view of the OEE performance, helping you quickly identify trends and areas needing attention.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517996/Optel_Group_OPTEL_and_Worximity_Join_Forces_to_Boost_Line_Perfor.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optel-and-worximity-join-forces-to-boost-line-performance-with-real-time-oee-solutions-302261500.html

