PANDAG G1 to Make First Official Appearance at GaLaBau 2026

Modular commercial autonomous mower combines LiDAR, AI Vision, RTK and 4G for professional grounds maintenance.

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PANDAG will make its first official appearance at GaLaBau 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing the G1 commercial autonomous mower to landscaping professionals, contractors, dealers and other industry stakeholders.

The G1 combines LiDAR, AI Vision, RTK and 4G for autonomous navigation and mowing. It also supports obstacle detection, automatic return-to-charge and resume, and multi-site map management.

With a 48-inch cutting width, the G1 can mow up to 12 acres (approximately 4.9 hectares) per day and operate on slopes of up to 38°.

The G1 uses a modular architecture for different commercial mowing requirements, with Side Discharge and Rear Discharge cutting deck configurations, as well as different blade and tire options.

Applications include golf courses, sports fields, parks, municipal green spaces, turf farms, vineyards and other large outdoor sites.

From GaLaBau to Real-World Demonstrations

GaLaBau will also mark the beginning of the G1 Europe Demo 2026 program, through which PANDAG plans to continue engaging with landscaping professionals through selected demonstrations across Europe.

The demonstrations will give contractors, landscaping companies, dealers and other industry professionals the opportunity to see the G1 in real outdoor conditions and discuss its navigation, mowing performance and day-to-day operation.

"GaLaBau gives us an opportunity to meet the professionals who understand these working environments best and to hear directly about the practical requirements of commercial grounds maintenance," said Fionn, Founder and CEO of PANDAG. "We look forward to demonstrating the G1, exchanging ideas with industry professionals and continuing those conversations through our European demonstration program."

Visitors can meet the PANDAG team and see the G1 at:

GaLaBau 2026 September 15–18, 2026 Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Germany Hall 10.0, Stand 10.0-315

Professionals interested in learning more about the G1 or the G1 Europe Demo 2026 program can speak with the PANDAG team during the event.

About PANDAG

PANDAG develops commercial autonomous mowing and intelligent outdoor equipment for professional landscape maintenance. The company's G1 platform combines autonomous navigation, multi-sensor perception and modular hardware to support mowing across a range of commercial applications.

For more information, visit www.pandag.com.

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