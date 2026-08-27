Permag Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation, Engineering Excellence and Global Leadership in Magnetic Solutions

Company marks milestone by celebrating decades of rare earth expertise, expanded global capabilities, and continued growth across aerospace, defense, medical and semiconductor markets.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Permag proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary, marking three-quarters of a century of innovation, engineering excellence and customer partnership in the design and manufacture of high-performance permanent magnets and assemblies.

Built on decades of expertise in rare earth magnet materials and precision magnetic assemblies, Permag has positioned as one of the industry most trusted partners, developing mission-critical applications. As the only Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) magnet producer in the US, the company serves customers worldwide with vertically integrated capabilities that span complex design engineering, precision manufacturing, advanced magnetic assemblies and regulatory compliance.

The 75-year milestone also reflects the successful integration of three respected industry leaders—Electron Energy Corporation (EEC), Magnetic Component Engineering (MCE), and Dexter Magnetic Technologies—under one unified Permag brand. By combining the unique strengths of these organizations, Permag has created unmatched engineering depth, expanded manufacturing capabilities and seamless customer experience while preserving the specialized expertise that made each company an industry leader.

"Celebrating 75 years is a testament to the ingenuity of our employees, the trust of our customers and the strong foundation built by the companies that now make up Permag," said Joe Stupel, Chief Executive Officer of Permag. "Bringing together EEC, MCE and Dexter has created a stronger organization capable of delivering complete magnetic solutions—from advanced rare earth materials to finished assemblies—for the world's most demanding applications. As we look ahead, we remain committed to investing in innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our customers solve increasingly complex engineering challenges."

The company's deep materials science expertise, combined with vertically integrated manufacturing and engineering support, enables customers to accelerate product development, reduce supply chain risk and meet stringent performance requirements across highly regulated industries.

With manufacturing, engineering and technical support capabilities across North America and Europe, Permag delivers global resources with responsive local support. The company's worldwide footprint enables close collaboration with customers while providing resilient manufacturing and supply chain solutions for complex programs.

Today, Permag supports customers in more than 40 countries, providing custom magnetic solutions that help enable next-generation technologies across:

Positioned for the Future

As demand continues to grow for advanced magnetic technologies, Permag is making strategic investments in manufacturing capacity, engineering talent and securing rare earth supply chains to support customers for decades to come.

The company's leadership in high-performance permanent magnets, magnetic assemblies and precision engineering, positions Permag to help customers address emerging challenges in electrification, national security, medical innovation and semiconductor manufacturing.

About Permag

Permag is a global leader in engineered magnetic solutions, providing advanced permanent magnets, precision magnetic assemblies, magnetic couplings and custom-engineered systems for the world's most demanding applications. Formed through the alignment of Electron Energy Corporation (EEC), Magnetic Component Engineering (MCE) and Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Permag combines 75 years of engineering excellence, rare earth materials expertise and vertically integrated manufacturing to serve customers across the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, industrial and energy markets.

For more information, contact:Gustavo OlanoSr. Director of MarketingGustavo.Olano@permag.com(978) 201-6910

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