Powering Europe's AI Era: CHINT Showcases Next-Generation Grid Technologies at CIGRE 2026 to Support Grid Resilience

PARIS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe's electricity system evolves, the rapid integration of renewable energy, electrification and growing demand from AI data centers are driving the modernization of grid infrastructure and creating new opportunities for more resilient and flexible power networks.

According to an ETIP SNET position paper, €650 billion to €900 billion in grid infrastructure investment will be required across Europe between 2026 and 2035. Against this backdrop, CHINT, a trusted provider of integrated power and energy solutions, will showcase its latest transmission and distribution (T&D) technologies at CIGRE 2026, taking place August 23–28 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

At Level 1, Booth A196, CHINT will present solutions spanning power grids, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and AI data center infrastructure (AIDC), highlighting how advanced power technologies can support the modernization and resilience of Europe's electricity networks.

Unlocking Grid Capacity: CHINT's End-to-End T&D Showcase

At CIGRE 2026, CHINT will present its end-to-end T&D portfolio to address the infrastructure and equipment challenges facing European transmission system operators (TSOs), distribution system operators (DSOs) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors. As Europe accelerates grid modernization, CHINT's integrated technology portfolio is designed to help customers strengthen network capacity, resilience and flexibility while supporting the modernization of existing infrastructure.

Together, these technologies address key infrastructure needs across transmission, distribution, energy storage and data center applications. During CIGRE 2026, CHINT's engineering experts will be available to discuss power transformers, SF₆-free MV/HV switchgear, prefabricated substations and data center applications.

Supporting Europe's Energy Transition with AI-Ready Grid Technologies

Across Europe, utilities and infrastructure developers are working to strengthen transmission and distribution networks as electricity demand rises and renewable generation expands. These changes are increasing the need for flexible, reliable and scalable power infrastructure.

With an expanding presence across Europe, CHINT supports utilities, EPC contractors and infrastructure developers through localized engineering expertise and a comprehensive portfolio spanning power transformers, switchgear, substations and smart grid solutions. By combining global technology capabilities with local service expertise, the company helps customers develop reliable, efficient and sustainable power networks.

"Europe's grid is evolving faster than ever. Beyond integrating renewable energy, utilities are preparing their networks to support the rapid growth of AI, electrification and digital infrastructure," said Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global. "At CIGRE 2026, we look forward to engaging with customers and industry partners to explore technologies that will help build stronger, smarter and more sustainable power networks for the decades ahead."

Visit CHINT at CIGRE 2026Event: CIGRE 2026Date: August 23–28, 2026Venue: Palais des Congrès, Paris, FranceBooth: Level 1, Booth A196CHINT also invites TSOs, DSOs, EPC contractors, and media representatives to attend the roundtable and visit Booth A196 to discover how next-generation T&D hardware is safeguarding Europe's energy future.

About CHINT

Founded in 1984, CHINT is a trusted provider of integrated power and energy solutions. Throughout its more than 40-year history, CHINT has consistently focused on diligent industrial pursuit and brand innovation. Embracing strategic imperatives such as industrialization, technological advancement, global expansion, digitization, and platform development, the company has strategically positioned itself across three key sectors: "Green Energy", "Intelligent Electrical Solutions", and "Smart Low-carbon Solutions". Its business covers more than 140 countries and regions, with over 40,000 employees worldwide.

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