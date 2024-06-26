Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa

PPD Global earns the Best Place to Work certification in Romania for 2024

26 giugno 2024 | 14.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - PPD Global, one of the leading premium beverage distribution groups in Central and Southeastern Europe, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Romania for 2024.

PPD Global received outstanding scores with excellent ratings across several aspects of the workplace including leadership, HR Practices, teamwork and relationships and employee engagement. This achievement is particularly remarkable as it was earned with the participation of 100% of the employees in the certification assessment. The evaluation also revealed that an impressive 96% of the employees consider PPD Global in Romania as a great place to work.

Alexandru Frangopol, General Manager for Romania at PPD Global, said "Being acknowledged as a best place to work in Romania is a strong validation that our company values are deeply embedded principles guiding our daily operations. Our 'People First' approach is evident in our actions and is genuinely valued by our colleagues. The energy, passion, and commitment in our daily work as well as the desire to be the best and to stay number 1, are indisputable proofs that we feel we are part of a family, the Photiades family,"

Elena Popa, HR Manager for Romania at PPD Global, commented as well about this achievement "We highly value our people's well-being, and this shows in the trust and commitment of our employees, in our company culture and the feeling of belonging we managed to build over time. We encourage a working environment where every employee feels valued, listened to, and supported. At PPD Global, we are not just co-workers, we are friends and support each other. For us, 'People First' is not just a slogan, it's a reality we live every day, and the best place to work certification is a reflection of this,"

The Best Places to Work assessment is one of the world's most widely used model to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. The Best Places to Work certification accreditation denotes the voice of employees and demonstrates that you are an "Employer of Choice." The coveted certification is awarded to the organizations that have best in the class people practices and provide outstanding employee experiences.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
beverage distribution groups groups in Central Romania distribution
Vedi anche
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza