PROMISE Technology to Unveil BoosTrak AI Storage and Server Powered by AIBoost at COMPUTEX 2025

15 maggio 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of COMPUTEX 2025, PROMISE Technology, a leading global provider of data storage solutions, is announcing its BoosTrak AI storage and server product line, powered by AIBoost technology. With "AI Next" as the theme of COMPUTEX this year, this move from PROMISE is aimed at shifting the focus to the storage solutions required to house the vast quantities of data in the era of AI.

Join PROMISE Technology at Stand I1024, TaiNEX, Hall 1, 1st Floor, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center to explore how AI storage is revolutionizing data centers.

"At COMPUTEX 2025, PROMISE Technology is changing the conversation around AI: the dawn of AI data storage is here, and we are proud to lead the way with the BoosTrak AI storage and server product line and AIBoost technology," commented James Lee, Founder and CEO of PROMISE Technology. "Data is at the core of intelligence, and our passion for data flows is what drives us to advance the forefront of innovation and build sustainability into everything we do."

Revolutionizing data flows for AI with BoosTrak

With a range of form factors, PROMISE's new BoosTrak AI storage and server product line features next-generation solutions designed to maximize performance and minimize latency:

AIBoost

Under PROMISE Technology's Boost Family of proprietary technologies, the newly added AIBoost leverages machine learning and predictive intelligence for smarter, faster, and more adaptive storage environments. From large-scale video analytics and surveillance to predictive storage planning for enterprise IT environments and data centers, AIBoost optimizes performance with more enhanced features for demanding AI workflows.

Also under the Boost Family, GreenBoost is a technology for maximizing energy efficiency of storage solutions and will also be on display at COMPUTEX 2025.

Live demos at PROMISE's booth

PROMISE will showcase its AI-ready storage solutions along with the ways it incorporates sustainability — from product designs to its COMPUTEX booth itself.

The on-site demos include:

About PROMISE Technology:

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in  data storage with more than 35 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.promise.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/promise-technology-to-unveil-boostrak-ai-storage-and-server-powered-by-aiboost-at-computex-2025-302453648.html

