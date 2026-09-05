Pudu Robotics Makes Its IFA Debut, Bringing Its Full Robotics Portfolio to Europe

PUDU D7 Makes Its European Debut as Visitors Experience Live Demonstrations Across Service Delivery, Commercial Cleaning, Industrial Delivery and General Embodied AI

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, is making its debut at IFA 2026 in Berlin, bringing its full robotics portfolio to one of the world's leading technology showcases. From commercial service and cleaning robots already deployed at scale to its latest embodied AI solutions, Pudu is demonstrating how intelligent robots are moving beyond controlled environments and into real-world applications across industries.

The exhibition marks the first European appearance of the PUDU D7, Pudu Robotics' next-generation semi-humanoid intelligent robot. At the booth, visitors can see PUDU D7 in action alongside the PUDU D5, BellaBot Pro, PUDU CC1 Pro, PUDU MT1 Max and PUDU T600, with live demonstrations showcasing capabilities ranging from human-robot interaction and autonomous mobility to service delivery, commercial cleaning and industrial delivery.

PUDU D7 Makes Its European Debut

Designed for real-world physical tasks, PUDU D7 demonstrates how an intelligent robot can perceive its surroundings, interact with people and manipulate objects.

At the Pudu booth, visitors can interact directly with PUDU D7 through a series of live demonstrations. The robot can take photos with visitors, take selfies from its own perspective, respond with a heart-hand gesture and pick up objects on request, turning embodied intelligence into an experience visitors can see and engage with firsthand.

PUDU D7's European debut also follows its recognition as an IFA Innovation Award Honoree in the IFA NEXT & Emerging Tech category, marking an early highlight of Pudu Robotics' first appearance at the show.

PUDU D5 Series Demonstrates Mobility Across Challenging Terrain

The PUDU D5 series offers a different demonstration of embodied intelligence, focusing on mobility across challenging physical environments. At the Pudu booth, D5-W navigates stairs, gravel and sandy surfaces, demonstrating autonomous movement across uneven and changing terrain.

Beyond the show floor, this mobility platform is designed to support tasks in environments where conventional wheeled robots can face greater mobility challenges, including industrial warehouses, tunnels and mining sites. Potential applications include autonomous transport and site patrol, extending quadruped robotics beyond structured indoor environments and into more demanding industrial settings.

Together, D7 and D5 offer visitors two distinct demonstrations of embodied intelligence in action — from physical interaction and object manipulation to autonomous mobility across complex terrain.

A Full Robotics Portfolio in Action

While embodied AI represents the next frontier of Pudu Robotics' technology development, the company's IFA showcase also highlights the robotics portfolio that has already accumulated extensive real-world deployment experience.

BellaBot Pro represents Pudu's service delivery portfolio, demonstrating autonomous delivery and interactive capabilities for environments such as restaurants, hotels and retail. The robot combines navigation, delivery and human interaction to support a range of service workflows.

In commercial cleaning, PUDU CC1 Pro and PUDU MT1 Max showcase intelligent cleaning solutions for different environments. CC1 Pro combines sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming and mopping in one platform, while intelligent perception helps the robot identify cleaning needs and optimize its operations. The CC1 series has already surpassed 20,000 units shipped worldwide.

Designed for larger and more complex environments, PUDU MT1 Max uses 3D perception and autonomous navigation to operate across spaces such as parking facilities, warehouses and industrial areas. Its intelligent cleaning capabilities enable it to respond to different types of debris and floor conditions.

For industrial applications, PUDU T600 demonstrates autonomous material transport with a payload capacity of up to 600 kilograms. Designed for demanding logistics environments, T600 extends autonomous robotic transport into factories, warehouses and other industrial settings.

From 130,000+ Shipments to the Next Generation of Robotics

Pudu Robotics' IFA showcase builds on substantial real-world deployment experience. The company has shipped more than 130,000 robots across 85+ countries and regions and more than 1,000 cities, with its robots deployed across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, property management and other commercial and industrial environments.

That experience is reflected in the range of robots on display in Berlin. Some are designed for highly specialized tasks such as cleaning or material transport, while newer platforms such as D7 and D5-W are extending robotic capabilities into more dynamic forms of physical interaction and mobility.

By bringing the full portfolio together at IFA, Pudu Robotics is giving European audiences a direct view of how commercial robotics is evolving — from robots already working at scale in real-world environments to a new generation of intelligent robots capable of interacting with people, objects and increasingly complex physical surroundings.

"IFA gives us an opportunity to show robotics not simply as technology, but through what robots can actually do in the real world," said Shawn Wu, Vice President and General Manager of Embodied Intelligence Business, Pudu Robotics. "From PUDU D7 interacting with visitors to PUDU D5 navigating challenging terrain and our other specialized robots performing service, cleaning and transport tasks, the experience at our booth reflects the breadth of where robotics is heading and the practical value it can already deliver."

Pudu Robotics is exhibiting at IFA 2026 from Sept. 4 to 8 at Messe Berlin, Hall 25, Stand H25-354. Visitors can experience live demonstrations and interact with Pudu's latest robotic solutions throughout the exhibition.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied AI applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.

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