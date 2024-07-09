Cerca nel sito
 
Pulnovo Medical Announces Joining PHA's (Pulmonary Hypertension Association) Corporate Committee

09 luglio 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment for pulmonary hypertension and heart failure, has recently announced its partnership with the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA). This partnership not only underscores Pulnovo Medical's growing global influence but also empowers PHA's mission to extend and improve the lives of those affected by pulmonary hypertension (PH) worldwide.

Pulnovo Medical and the PHA are united by a collective vision to a future where pulmonary hypertension is better understood and more efficiently treated. Pulnovo Medical's PADN technology, an innovative interventional therapy in the field of pulmonary hypertension, provides a new and beneficial solution for patients troubled by traditional drug treatments. Currently Pulnovo Medical is conducting global trials in US and Europe. This strategic partnership aims to combine Pulnovo Medical's cutting-edge PADN therapies for Pulmonary Hypertension with PHA's extensive network to enhance public awareness and improve the care of PH patients globally. As a member of PHA, Pulnovo Medical will actively participate in PHA's educational programs, research projects and advocacy campaigns. Our collaboration will harness the urgency of our shared mission to make a lasting impact on pulmonary hypertension patients worldwide.

About PHA

The PHA was founded in 1991 in Florida and evolved into an international community of more than 16,000 people with PH, caregivers, family members and health care professionals. As one of the largest and oldest pulmonary hypertension association in the world, the PHA acts as a trusted liaison between the pulmonary hypertension community and industry and academic partners.

About PADN

Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) is a percutaneous pulmonary artery intervention procedure that uses a PADN catheter to deliver radiofrequency energy to the sympathetic nerves in the outer membrane of the pulmonary artery, resulting in the disappearance of the myelin sheath of the nerves and the fusion of the axons, which inhibits sympathetic activity, increases cardiac output, reduces pulmonary artery pressure, inhibits the pathologic remodeling of the pulmonary arteries, improves the patient's exercise endurance and cardiac function, and achieves long-term benefits from a single minimally invasive procedure.

About Pulnovo Medical

Pulnovo Medical Limited, is a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment for pulmonary hypertension and heart failure, is committed to leveraging our deep expertise in the science of breakthrough technologies with the goal to market our innovative therapeutic solutions and benefit patients around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.pulnovomed.us

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pulnovo-medical-announces-joining-phas-pulmonary-hypertension-association-corporate-committee-302191971.html

in Evidenza