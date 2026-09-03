Pulnovo Medical Announces Results of the PADN-HF-PH Trial at ESC Congress 2026, Simultaneously Published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

Clinical outcomes from 264 PH-LHD patients demonstrate a 51% reduction in the risk of clinical worsening, a 35.5% decrease in recurrent clinical events, and sustained concurrent improvements in functional capacity, supporting the multi-dimensional therapeutic benefits of the Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) System.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical announced that groundbreaking results from the PADN-HF-PH trial were officially presented during the Hot Line 6 session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The NEJM paper features Professor Shao-Liang Chen of Nanjing First Hospital, Academician Yaling Han of the General Hospital of Northern Theater Command, and Professor Gregg W. Stone of Mount Sinai Hospital as co-corresponding authors. This highly anticipated publication marks a watershed moment for cardiovascular interventions, providing high-quality clinical evidence that charts the course for the next generation of global, evidence-based therapeutic strategies in heart failure management.

The PADN-HF-PH trial is a multicenter, randomized, controlled clinical trial involving 264 patients, led by Academician Yaling Han of the General Hospital of Northern Theater Command. The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and clinical efficacy of adding Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) to Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT) for patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with left heart disease (PH-LHD).

For patients suffering from PH-LHD, pulmonary hypertension and left-sided heart disease mutually exacerbate one another, leading to a higher symptom burden and poor clinical outcomes. Currently, treatments for PH-LHD primarily revolve around the underlying left heart condition. While GDMT improves the overall prognosis for heart failure patients, there remains a critical lack of approved, specific therapies targeting the pulmonary hypertension itself.

Summary of Key Findings:

The robust, multi-dimensional evidence generated by the PADN-HF-PH trial is set to establish a new clinical paradigm. By comprehensively reducing clinical worsening, lowering recurrent event rates, and improving functional status and key biomarkers, the trial provides critical new evidence for treating PH-LHD patients.

About Pulmonary Artery Denervation

Pulnovo's proprietary Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) is a minimally invasive therapy designed to modulate overactivated sympathetic nerve activity that contributes to pulmonary vascular remodeling and cardiopulmonary disease progression.

The therapy has been recognized in multiple international clinical guidelines, including its inclusion as an investigational interventional therapy in the 2022 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) / European Respiratory Society (ERS) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension, and has been referenced in a total of seven clinical guidelines to date.

Clinical investigation of the PADN procedure is ongoing across multiple subtypes of pulmonary hypertension. Building upon its regulatory approvals in 12 countries/regions and clinical experience of approximately 1,500 procedures in WHO Group 1 PH. Pulnovo Medical is expanding its clinical investigation of the therapy into WHO Group 2 PH associated with Left Heart Disease (PH-LHD) to address the significant unmet clinical needs of this broader patient population.

About Pulnovo Medical

Pulnovo Medical is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to advancing interventional therapies for pulmonary hypertension and heart failure. Driven by clinical value, the company is developing breakthrough solutions based on its proprietary technology platform, with a focus on global clinical development and commercialization to improve patient outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pulnovomed.com.

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